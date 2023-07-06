NBC Not Airing Show's New Season, Even Though 10 Episodes Are Ready

Another show is the victim of a quiet cancellation, and this time it's a series that already has episodes ready. Earlier this year, TV Series Finale reported that NBC has decided to not pick up the second season of Canadian medical drama Nurses. The network previously had to pull an episode of the series following criticism of a Jewish storyline, and now NBC won't even pick up the show for Season 2, which aired in 2021 in Canada.

Starring Tiera Skovbye, Natasha Calis, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Sandy Sidhu, and Donald Maclean Jr., Nurses follows, well, a group of nurses at a hospital in downtown Toronto. It ran from 2020 to 2021 on Global in Canada. NBC picked up the first season to fill its schedule in the winter of 2020 due to a shortage of programming thanks to COVID, but it seems like Season 2 will not be so lucky this time.

However, even despite the cancellation, it's possible that could change. With the writers' strike and possible actors' strike, NBC will probably be changing around its current fall lineup in order to account for any delays. ABC's strike-proof schedule and CBS eyeing Paramount+ originals is just the start, and NBC may be next when it comes to reworking its usual schedule. The network already acquired two additional seasons of fellow Canadian medical drama Transplant as a placeholder for possible delays. While Season 2 of Nurses hasn't been picked up, NBC may rethink its decision with the strikes.

Meanwhile, as NBC has seemingly canceled Nurses stateside, there hasn't been any official word that the series has been canceled in Canada, but it's likely due to the fact that it's been almost two years since Season 2 aired. At least the show has a better chance of a pickup in the States, only because of the writers' strike. NBC may want to add more shows to its schedule, whether unscripted or acquired, and it would be easy for them to add Nurses even despite the cancellation. There are only 10 episodes in Season 2, so it would be an easy add to the schedule and a lead-up to midseason if all is better in the industry by then.

As for now, Nurses is done on NBC, but the hope is still there that either the network or another network could pick it up for Season 2, so it's not all hope is lost. Fans may want to keep a look out on NBC's fall schedule just to see if more shakeups happen and the show makes its return.