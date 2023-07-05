Canceled HBO Show Quietly Dumped New Episodes on Tubi Earlier This Year

As streaming services continue to bring the ax down and purge original content, fans of one ill-fated HBO series were recently treated to new episodes. Joss Whedon's hit sci-fi drama The Nevers was canceled by HBO in December after just a single season amid a string of cancellations that included Westworld and Love Life, but the show recently remerged on Tubi with all-new episodes.

When The Nevers was canceled, it had only aired its first six episodes on HBO and HBO Max, with no plans for the second half of the season to debut on the premium cabler or the streaming service. Flash forward two months to February, and TVLine confirmed that the series would move to Tubi with a full, 12-episode premiere schedule. The first five episodes of the show's debut seasons – "Pilot," "Exposure," "Ignition," "Undertaking," and "Hanged" – debuted on free, ad-supported streaming (FAST)/AVOD service on Feb. 13. Episodes 6 through 9 – "True," "It's a Good Day," "I Don't Know Enough About You," and "Fever" – dropped on Feb. 14, with the remaining three episodes – "Alright, Okay, You Win," "Ain't We Got Fun," and the series finale, "I'll Be Seeing You" – premiering on Feb. 15. All 12 episodes are now in regular rotation on Tubi's WB TV Watchlist Channel.

Created by Whedon and s produced by HBO and Mutant Enemy Productions, The Nevers is set during the Victorian era and centers around group of people, mostly women, known as the Touched, who themselves with mysterious superpowers thanks to alien intervention. Laura Donnelly (Werewolf by Night) led the series as Zephyr Alexis Navine/Amalia Tue, a member of The Touched group who can see into the future. Her friend Penance Adair was played by Ann Skelly (Vikings). Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, and Nick Frost also starred.

The Nevers received a straight-to-series order from HBO in June 2018 and premiered in April 2021. In December 2022, HBO officially canceled the series amid a purge of original content, which also included the cancellation and removal of Westworld, Love Life, Minx, and Gordita Chronicles, among others. Amid the purge of content, sources told Deadline that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav was interested in creating a free, ad-supported streamer. In January, it was announced that beginning in spring 2023, many of the removed series, including Westworld, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, The Bachelor, FBoy Island, and more, would be available exclusively on Warner Bros. FAST channels on The Roku Channel app.