‘NBC Nightly News’ Ratings Slip Reportedly Causing Network Tension

The ratings are down at NBC News, which means tensions are high even during the Winter Olympics coverage. Lester Holt’s position at NBC Nightly News is even reportedly in jeopardy.

Insiders told Page Six that Holt’s bosses “are beginning to sweat” after ABC News’ World News Tonight with David Muir shockingly pulled in more viewers during the Olympics. If things get worse, that will put the network in a tough bind because it has no clear successor for Holt.

Savannah Guthrie was the original successor, if Holt had to be removed. Guthrie “would absolutely be a contender [for the Nightly News gig],” one source told Page Six. But that was before Matt Lauer was fired in November for sexual misconduct. It would be “impossible” to move Guthrie from the Today Show to Nightly News now.

The sources said that Megyn Kelly would be a no-go, despite her big contract. Her 9 a.m. Megyn Kelly Today show is still not performing well in the ratings.

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams’ The 11th Hour is the top-rated cable news show in its 11 p.m. ET timeslot, but Williams would be a controversial choice. In 2015, he was demoted for his false stories about his time covering the Iraq War.

Another NBC News insider stood by Holt. “Lester is beloved at the network, is doing outstanding work, and has Nightly News‘s longest-winning demo streak in over 4 ¹/₂ years,” the insider told Page Six.

As Deadline reported on Wednesday, World News Tonight beat NBC Nightly News for the first time during an Olympics week in 25 years. The last time it happened was in August 1992 during the 1992 Summer Olympics.

During the week of Feb. 12, Muir drew 9.01 million viewers, while Holt pulled in 8.48 million. CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor attracted 6.67 million viewers.

However, Holt beat out Muir in the 25-54 age demographic, which advertisers pay attention to when it comes to news broadcasts. Holt averaged a 1.8 rating (2.14 million viewers), while CBS had a 1.2 rating (1.43 million viewers). Holt also beat Muir despite airing at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time because of the live Olympics coverage.

Holt has been at NBC since 2000 and also hosts the Dateline newsmagazine. He also moderated one of the 2016 presidential debates.

