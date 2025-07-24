NBC Makes Decision on Its Final Show in Limbo for 2025-2026

NBC has officially made a decision on the final show in limbo for the 2025-26 season.

Deadline reports that the network has passed on the untitled Native community center comedy from Sierra Teller Ornelas, Jackie Kaliiaa, and Bobby Wilson.

The single-camera series, starring Frankie Quiñones, Eddie Spears, Brian Bahe, Sienna Tso, Jana Schmieding, Wilson, Wes Studi, and Rachel Dratch, centered around the employees at a Native community center in Oakland, California, who try to keep the lights on while lifting up those in need. NBC picked up the pilot in March and was one of a few shows in contention for next season, but the last to be decided on.

Jenn Lyon as Courteney Potter

News of NBC passing on the show comes just a day after the network ordered comedy pilot Stumble to series. From creators Jeff and Liz Astrof and Universal Television, the series follows Jenn Lyon’s Coach Courteney Potter, who “is determined to rally her newly recruited junior college cheer squad to win her record-breaking 15th championship and improve their lives along the way. Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy also star, with Kristen Chenoweth recurring.

Also ordered for the 2025-26 season is the comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. Reuniting 30 Rock stars Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan, the series follows a “disgraced former football player,” played by Morgan, who is “on a mission to rehabilitate his image.” Daniel Radcliffe is starring as Arthur Tobin, “an award-winning filmmaker who moves into Reggie’s mansion to film an immersive documentary about the former star running back.” Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall also star.

It’s unknown if the Native community center comedy will be shopped around to other places, but since it did come from Universal Television, that’s unlikely. Stumble and The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins will join sophomore comedies Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical on the 2025-26 schedule, and it’s likely they will be premiering this fall since there are still two comedy slots open. NBC has yet to reveal its fall premiere dates, but that should be coming soon, especially now that there are no shows left in limbo, whether an awaiting pilot or a show on the 2024-25 lineup that was still waiting for news.