‘Nashville’ to End After Season 6

Nashville will end after its upcoming sixth season on CMT, Variety reports.

“All of us on ‘Nashville’ are so incredibly grateful to the show’s fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters,” said series executive producer Marshall Herskovitz. “And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns — and amazing music! — that made ‘Nashville’ such an exciting journey for the last six years.”

The musical drama began on ABC before moving to CMT for its fifth season after it was canceled by ABC in 2016. Season 5 premiered on CMT in January 2017, and the series is now the highest-rated and most-watched show in CMT’s history.

Nashville is based on the city’s music industry and follows fictional country stars and newcomers as they attempt to create or maintain careers and personal relationships. The series stars Hayden Panettiere as Juliette Barnes, Clare Bowen as Scarlett O’Connor, Chris Carmack as Will Lexington, Charles Esten as Deacon Claybourne, Kaitlin Doubleday as Jessie Caine, Jonathan Jackson as Avery Barkley, Sam Palladio as Gunnar Scott, Maisy Stella as Daphne Conrad and Lennon Stella as Maddie Conrad.

The show is executive produced by Herskovitz, Ed Zwick, Steve Buchanan, and series creator Callie Khouri.

CMT recently announced that the show’s sixth season will premiere on Jan. 4.

Photo Credit: CMT