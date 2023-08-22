'Nancy Drew' Series Finale Airs on Wednesday: What to Know

The mysteries of Nancy Drew are coming to an end very soon. The CW will be airing a double dose of series finales tomorrow. Both Nancy Drew and Riverdale will be ending after four and seven seasons, respectively. Airing at 8 p.m. ET, Nancy Drew will be following a cliffhanger from last week's penultimate episode, and fans will want to strap in for the ride.

The synopsis for Season 4, Episode 13, "The Light Between Lives," reads, "Nancy and the Drew Crew's mission to save Horseshoe Bay from sins of its past comes to an epic conclusion as they must contend with Nancy's most shocking discovery yet, one that will determine the fate of her star-crossed love with Ace." The penultimate episode saw 200 years' worth of buried sins come back in the form of the town's water supply. It was too late for some people, as some were gasping as black veins started showing on their necks.

During the entire season, Nancy and Ace have been trying to fight their feelings for each other. It was at first due to a curse, and then their relationship has just been complicated since. Horseshoe Bay has plenty of secrets left to be shared. It sounds like the biggest one has yet to be discovered, and when it does, it will likely change lives. With the series having an epic slow-burn for Nace all four seasons, it would be harsh to not let them finally live happily ever after. However Nancy Drew ends, hopefully, it will end with Nancy and Ace getting together.

It was announced in 2019 that a Nancy Drew TV show was in the works. The series premiered that October, with many mysteries and twists for viewers. The CW announced last November that Season 4 of the mystery drama would be the last and only air 13 episodes. Since the series wrapped filming late last year, fans didn't have to worry about Nancy being interrupted by the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes. That might not have been such a bad thing, though. Because now, the final episode is airing in just over 24 hours.

Nancy Drew is one of many CW shows ending this year or have already ended. Either abruptly, or it was already announced. Along with Wednesday partner Riverdale, freshman shows The Winchesters, Walker: Independence, and Gotham Knights were announced to be canceled earlier this year. Luckily Nancy should have a proper conclusion, but hopefully, it's a happy one. Don't miss the series finale of Nancy Drew tomorrow, Wednesday, August 23 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, followed by the series finale of Riverdale.