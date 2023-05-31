'Nancy Drew' Star Leah Lewis Starring in Major Disney Movie This Summer

Along with the fourth and final season of Nancy Drew premiering tonight, star Leah Lewis will also be seen in a major Disney film coming out in just a couple of months. Nancy will only be getting 13 episodes to conclude its final season, but fans will be happy to know that they will be able to see much more of Lewis, even if it's not as George on The CW series.

Coming out on June 16, Leah Lewis is set to star in the animated Disney/Pixar film Elemental. The highly-anticipated flick follows Lewis' fire element Ember Lumen and Mamoudou Athie's water element Wade Ripple who meet and fall in love. The two cannot touch, but they protect their identity against those who threaten them and attempt to make their relationship work. Ronnie del Carme, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O'Hara, Mason Wertheimer, Joe Pera, and Matt Yang King also lend their voices.

While Elemental will mark Lewis' first big animated movie, she is no stranger to voice roles. She is currently voicing Cassandra Cain/Batgirl in the children's series Batwheels and also voiced Max in two episodes of It's Pony in 2021. However, this is definitely a different ballgame for the actress. Disney/Pixar films are no joke, and to be the lead in one is pretty cool, and it wouldn't be surprising if she were to lend her voice to other future films for either company.

Elemental debuted at the Cannes Film Festival on May 27 as the closing film at the 76th annual festival. While reviews of the film were mixed, it did receive generally positive reviews. While any film can be a hit or miss no matter what, fans will just have to go to the theaters to watch for themselves and give their own opinion on Elemental. Just from the looks of it alone, the film will be a pretty great one, and Disney/Pixar will be able to cross off yet another hit on their hands.

Since Elemental still has about two more weeks until it's out, with the return of Nancy Drew, fans will be able to keep themselves occupied as the Drew Crew will deal with even more mysteries in Horseshoe Bay. There shouldn't be any delays for Nancy with the writers' strike due to the episodes wrapping back in December, so it should be smooth sailing until the finale airs in August.