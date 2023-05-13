'Nancy Drew' Season 4 Premiere and Finale Dates Confirmed

It's been over a year since the Drew Crew last solved a mystery, but very soon, Nancy Drew will be coming back for its fourth and final season. The series will officially premiere its final season later this month, on Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET, taking over the timeslot from The Flash, which will wrap up its series a week prior. The drama will be paired with Riverdale, which is also in its final season, and both will air their series finales on Wednesday, August 23.

While Nancy Drew will be airing through the summer, there isn't any need to worry about the writers' strike causing any delays. The series actually wrapped filming just before the new year, meaning that all 13 episodes will be airing completely uninterrupted. There's no way of knowing how it will turn out, but it seems like there shouldn't be any breaks for the entire season, so it's going to be week after week of mysteries.

It was initially announced last October that Season 4 of Nancy Drew would be its last. The series has done pretty well for its first three seasons and have given the beloved young sleuth a new generation of fans. Nancy even spawned a spinoff, Tom Swift, last year, but it was sadly canceled after only one season, despite ending on a pretty big cliffhanger. Luckily, since it was known that Nancy Drew was ending before filming wrapped, fans shouldn't have to worry about any big cliffhangers and should expect storylines to wrap up pretty nicely.

Saying goodbye to Nancy Drew will not be easy, but the wait for Season 4 is definitely long overdue, so it will be nice to have the series airing again, even if it will be for the last time. August is still a few months away, so there will still be some more time to prepare goodbyes. How this season will come to a close will be something to look forward to, as well as what final mysteries the Drew Crew will be solving in Horseshoe Bay because they are more than likely going to be even bigger than before.

The fourth and final season of Nancy Drew will premiere in just a couple of weeks on Wednesday, May 31, and the final mysteries are endless possibilities. It's going to be interesting to see how they take things to the next level for Season 4, so you won't want to miss it.