'Nancy Drew' Director Explains 'Special' and Long-Awaited Relationship in Series Finale

The Nancy Drew series finale finally gave fans the relationship they were hoping for. Since the first season, many "Drewds" had been hoping for Kennedy McMann's Nancy and Alex Saxon's Ace to get together. It had been a slow burn for the first few seasons. It was clear that there was something there, but neither would admit it. When things finally looked up for them in the Season 3 finale, a death curse put their relationship on pause, and it was unknown if it would ever be broken.

Their relationship throughout Season 4 was complicated due to the curse. Not to mention that Nancy was "soulmates" with someone else. However, in the finale, in order to save the town, Nancy and Tristan had to sever their connection. Ace then saved Nancy by linking himself to her, destroying the death curse. The two were finally able to get together after all this time, with nothing holding them back. Finale director Amanda Row explains to TVLine what their relationship means now and Nace's popularity.

"When Ace says to Nancy, 'Will you solve this last mystery with me?' in my mind, that was, 'Will you marry me?'" Row shared. "That was both of them acknowledging that there's nothing they can possibly do to stay apart. They have to be together. And I love that. I love how big Nancy and Ace have become because it was definitely not planned. It ended up just organically happening, which I think makes it so special."

It's sad to see Nancy Drew end. But on the plus side, the Drew Crew have many more adventures ahead of them, even if they won't be together. Plenty of fans shared their thoughts on the Nancy series finale, and many were also happy that Nace finally happened. They got their long-awaited kiss, and everyone is happy. Even though we won't actually see their relationship, knowing they're together is better than nothing, and that's all that anyone can really hope for.

Since Nancy Drew was canceled prematurely, who knows how the show would have ended if they didn't get the news when they did. Producer Larry Teng recently slammed The CW for the cancellation, more so the fact that they knew in advance and didn't let them know until CBS Studios called with only four episodes left. It's nice that the series was able to wrap up stories and give the Drew Crew happy endings. Not to mention again Nace's long-awaited relationship.