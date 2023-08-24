'Nancy Drew' Series Finale Takes Fans on an Emotional Rollercoaster
The 'Nancy Drew' finale aired on Wednesday night on The CW.
The series finale of Nancy Drew has a lot of fans in shambles. After four seasons, the mystery drama came to an end on The CW Wednesday night. As 200 years' worth of sins flood Horseshoe Bay, the Drew Crew take a look at their past lives for anything that could help. Without getting into too many details, there were some painful reveals when they looked into the past. However, after some struggles, they managed to get through it and save the town. They also went their separate ways, but proved that they will still be the Drew Crew forever and always.
Fans took to social media to give their thoughts on the emotional and intense finale. They went through quite the roller coaster, from laughing to crying to full-on sobbing. It wouldn't be a Nancy Drew finale without any of those emotions, though, especially when it comes to the series finale. It's hard to believe that the Drew Crew is officially done, but not without one last mystery. Check out what the fans had to say.
'Nancy Drew' Fans are Cheering Knowing Nancy and Tristan aren't Soulmates
THANK GAWDDDD THEY ARENT SOULMATES WE ARE GETTING BACK TO THE PLOT #nancydrew— georgia would die for ace (@THELASTKlSS) August 24, 2023
"you guys know what this means!?? Nancy and Tristan ARE NOT REALLY SOULMATES !!!!! IM CHEEERING RN," one fan expressed. "THEYRE NOT SOULMATES BC OF LOVE ITS BECAUSE OF VENGEANCE WELL THANK GAWD," anotherwrote.prevnext
Nancy's Darkness is Heartbreaking
"all i’ve ever done is try to protect this town and it turns out i’m the one responsible for the darkness that haunts it”
that hits hard #nancydrew— Tristin Chambers • TaZe (@TaZeTheGod) August 24, 2023
One fan said, "poor nancy tho, my baby always trying to save the town only to discover this [broken heart emoji]." Another fan shared, "i just wanna give nancy a hug."prevnext
Some Fans are Finding the Comedy in Nancy's Past Life
#NancyDrew finding out the truth about her past life pic.twitter.com/KClRp4zjHh— Maggie (@TheMadgiepoo) August 24, 2023
"poor nancy finding out she was a white man [pensive face emoji]," one fan said. "nancy's past life was already a nace shipper," another fan pointed out.prevnext
Seeing the Historical Society Burn Down was a Turning Point
NO THE HISTORICAL SOCIETY :( #NancyDrew— mercedes | jisbon brainrot (@girlmeetsdelena) August 24, 2023
One fan reacted, "My girl Bess is homeless again that was her house! [loudly crying face emoji]." Another fan wrote, "Not the historical society [crying face emoji]."prevnext
Ace and Nancy are Finally Truly Soulmates
THEYRE SOULMATES NOW #nancydrew pic.twitter.com/DKI4g5FF9N— georgia would die for ace (@THELASTKlSS) August 24, 2023
"'I'm not leaving you' my Nace heart," one fan swooned. "DID THEIR SOULS JUST ENTWINE," another wondered.prevnext
It's Safe to Say That Nace Fans are Happy
NACE IS ENDGAME #NancyDrew— Drako1909 (@Drako1909) August 24, 2023
One fan vocalized, "OMG YESSSS I AM SHOCKED I AM SO HAPPY I AM OMG." Another fan expressed, "TEAM NACE REJOICE!"prevnext
Fans Think 'Nancy Drew' Finally Confirmed Ace's Last Name
A.H. ACE HARDY?!!!! ACE. HARDY?!!!!! #nancydrew pic.twitter.com/XJMsixLPvk— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) August 24, 2023
"NOT THEM CONFIRMING ACE'S LAST NAME IS HARDY I CANT," one fan expressed. "HE'S A HARDY!" another fan wrote.prevnext
The 'Nancy Drew' Finale is Hitting Fans Hard
I can't believe these are the last scenes we're going to see of the drew crew #NancyDrew pic.twitter.com/cloHMQB7T7— izzy duarte💜☆ (@naleycastaways) August 24, 2023
"That was such a fantastic finale. It was over way too soon, but I'm so thankful for how they closed it out," one fan shared. "MY SHOW IS GONE I AM UNWELL," another said.prevnext
The Drew Crew Will Always be Soulmates
NANCY HAVING FOUR SOULMATES #nancydrew— life of riley 💌 NancyLizzieArya era (fan account) (@mslizzieforbes) August 24, 2023
One fan sobbed, "THE ENDING WITH THEIR INITIALS IM ACTUALLY SITTING HERE SOBBING AND BAWLING MY EYES OUT [loudly crying face emoji x4]." Another added, "THE DREW CREW ARE SOULMATES."prev