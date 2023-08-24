'Nancy Drew' Series Finale Takes Fans on an Emotional Rollercoaster

The 'Nancy Drew' finale aired on Wednesday night on The CW.

By Megan Behnke

The series finale of Nancy Drew has a lot of fans in shambles. After four seasons, the mystery drama came to an end on The CW Wednesday night. As 200 years' worth of sins flood Horseshoe Bay, the Drew Crew take a look at their past lives for anything that could help. Without getting into too many details, there were some painful reveals when they looked into the past. However, after some struggles, they managed to get through it and save the town. They also went their separate ways, but proved that they will still be the Drew Crew forever and always.

Fans took to social media to give their thoughts on the emotional and intense finale. They went through quite the roller coaster, from laughing to crying to full-on sobbing. It wouldn't be a Nancy Drew finale without any of those emotions, though, especially when it comes to the series finale. It's hard to believe that the Drew Crew is officially done, but not without one last mystery. Check out what the fans had to say.

'Nancy Drew' Fans are Cheering Knowing Nancy and Tristan aren't Soulmates

"you guys know what this means!?? Nancy and Tristan ARE NOT REALLY SOULMATES !!!!! IM CHEEERING RN," one fan expressed. "THEYRE NOT SOULMATES BC OF LOVE ITS BECAUSE OF VENGEANCE WELL THANK GAWD," anotherwrote.

prevnext

Nancy's Darkness is Heartbreaking

One fan said, "poor nancy tho, my baby always trying to save the town only to discover this [broken heart emoji]." Another fan shared, "i just wanna give nancy a hug."

prevnext

Some Fans are Finding the Comedy in Nancy's Past Life

"poor nancy finding out she was a white man [pensive face emoji]," one fan said. "nancy's past life was already a nace shipper," another fan pointed out.

prevnext

Seeing the Historical Society Burn Down was a Turning Point

One fan reacted, "My girl Bess is homeless again that was her house! [loudly crying face emoji]." Another fan wrote, "Not the historical society [crying face emoji]."

prevnext

Ace and Nancy are Finally Truly Soulmates

"'I'm not leaving you' my Nace heart," one fan swooned. "DID THEIR SOULS JUST ENTWINE," another wondered.

prevnext

It's Safe to Say That Nace Fans are Happy

One fan vocalized, "OMG YESSSS I AM SHOCKED I AM SO HAPPY I AM OMG." Another fan expressed, "TEAM NACE REJOICE!"

prevnext

Fans Think 'Nancy Drew' Finally Confirmed Ace's Last Name

"NOT THEM CONFIRMING ACE'S LAST NAME IS HARDY I CANT," one fan expressed. "HE'S A HARDY!" another fan wrote.

prevnext

The 'Nancy Drew' Finale is Hitting Fans Hard

"That was such a fantastic finale. It was over way too soon, but I'm so thankful for how they closed it out," one fan shared. "MY SHOW IS GONE I AM UNWELL," another said.

prevnext

The Drew Crew Will Always be Soulmates

One fan sobbed, "THE ENDING WITH THEIR INITIALS IM ACTUALLY SITTING HERE SOBBING AND BAWLING MY EYES OUT [loudly crying face emoji x4]." Another added, "THE DREW CREW ARE SOULMATES."

prev
0comments
Start the Conversation

of