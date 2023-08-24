'Nancy Drew' Series Finale Takes Fans on an Emotional Rollercoaster

The series finale of Nancy Drew has a lot of fans in shambles. After four seasons, the mystery drama came to an end on The CW Wednesday night. As 200 years' worth of sins flood Horseshoe Bay, the Drew Crew take a look at their past lives for anything that could help. Without getting into too many details, there were some painful reveals when they looked into the past. However, after some struggles, they managed to get through it and save the town. They also went their separate ways, but proved that they will still be the Drew Crew forever and always.

Fans took to social media to give their thoughts on the emotional and intense finale. They went through quite the roller coaster, from laughing to crying to full-on sobbing. It wouldn't be a Nancy Drew finale without any of those emotions, though, especially when it comes to the series finale. It's hard to believe that the Drew Crew is officially done, but not without one last mystery. Check out what the fans had to say.