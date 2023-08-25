'Nancy Drew' Producer Slams CW Executives Following Show's Cancellation

Nancy Drew executive producer Larry Teng isn't mincing words when it comes to the show's cancellation. Following the Aug. 23 series finale of the show on The CW, Teng took to social media to share the "f-king s-ty" way the network informed his team that the show had been canceled, revealing how it made it impossible to give Nancy Drew a proper ending.

"From what I've read, the reaction to the series finale have been mostly positive," Teng wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Now imagine if you watched that finale without us knowing it would be the last episode of #NancyDrew ever. Because that's what almost happened." Teng then claimed his team learned Nancy Drew was being canceled after its fourth season at the time they were prepping Episode 410, and only then because CBS Studios had reached out to The CW to see if lead actress Kennedy McMann would be able to also shoot The Good Lawyer during her time on Nancy Drew.

"And it was then, he said to us, 'Oh, we're not picking you up ... the show is too expensive,'" Teng continued.

"Had our Studio not made that call, who knows if we would've ever been told." At that point in the season, there were only four episodes left to shoot, with writers already breaking the finale, making it impossible to wrap the show how the team would have wanted.

"What a f-king s-ty way of telling us we were getting canceled. Thank God the Studio called. Because you all deserved the most proper ending possible," Teng continued. "That's why I praise the writers for pulling it together at the end. It was so glib. No consideration for letting Noga and Melinda give you a proper goodbye. No closure. No consideration for the fandom who support and watch this show."

Teng noted he's been "pissed at the upper brass" of the new CW since November, writing simply, "They suck." He explained, "They have every right to turn a profit...Which means canceling shows. But to have clearly known in advance and not tell us until a random call 3/4 into our season is just plain f-king disrespect," teasing in a later tweet, "Y'all know there's more to that convo between the CW Prez and the Studio... I can't even go there." He concluded on a positive note, writing, "I'm glad y'all enjoyed the finale. You deserved that. Long live our #Drewds and the #DrewCrew."