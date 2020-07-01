'Mythbusters' Star Adam Savage Rape Allegations Shock Fans

The former host of Mythbusters, Adam Savage, was accused by his younger sister, Miranda Pacchiana, of having sexually abused her when they were younger according to a lawsuit filed in New York on Tuesday. Since the news came out, Savage issued a response denying all allegations, urging his sister to get the help she needs and that he would fight what he referred to as "groundless" claims.

Pacchiana alleges in the lawsuit that Savage "would repeatedly rape" her and "force oral sex upon her." Among other claims, he would keep her from leaving the room, tricking her into believing it was a game and "going as far to anally rape her." Pacchiana provided some additional context on her organization's website, Soul Second. There she explained how her family seemingly was "determined" to brush her claims under the rug when she first told them. She became disconnected with her family, to which Savage said was her own undoing and not because of what she alleged happened.

After hearing the details that were listed in the lawsuit, many people took to social media to express their shock about what Pacchiana claimed while others showed support for Savage. Here is a look at some of the more notable reactions that came in on Twitter.