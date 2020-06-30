'Mythbusters' Star Adam Savage Accused of Raping His Sister

✖

Adam Savage, the former co-host of the popular Discovery Channel show, Mythbusters, allegedly sexually abused his younger sister in the 1970s, even referring to himself as the "raping blob" according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday. The lawsuit was placed by Miranda Pacchiana. The 51-year-old claims this occurred during the ages of 7 and 10 while the two lived in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

The lawsuit states that Savage "would repeatedly rape Miranda Pacchiana and force oral sex upon her," adding that former television personality would force Pacchiana to "perform oral sex on him." At the time of this, Savage was between 9 and 12-years-old. The case goes on to say that Savage would disguise the rape as a game and would not allow his sister to leave room, going as far to anally rape her. In a statement she wrote on The Second Wound, Pacchiana shared that when she informed her family of what was going on, not much was placed on the severity of what had happened with her saying it almost felt as though they wanted to "brush my trauma under the rug." She continued, "I came to realize they viewed me as the problem for focusing on the abuse."

Pacchiana since drifted away from her family and said her goal now with Second Chance is to "examine family responses to the disclosure of child sexual abuse." Founded by herself, the organization hopes to provide a safe space for those who have been abused. The write-up wraps up by saying, "The Second Wound is for every survivor whose family members failed to support them and instead added to their pain and trauma. You are not alone. You ARE worthy of respect, compassion, and love."

Savage was among the original hosts of Mythbusters along with co-host Jamie Hyneman and was a part of the show for 14 years. The 52-year-old also has helped on various films like Star Wars: Episode II -- Attack of the Clones and The Matrix Reloaded. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly after the show wrapped up, Savage said what he'll remember most about the impact of it was how they "found a way to tell compelling stories that have real information in them," applauding the series for not being "formulaic." He explained how his experiences throughout the show and working alongside Hyneman "fundamentally changed the way I think and act in the world."