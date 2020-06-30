'Mythbusters' Host Adam Savage's Sister Speaks out After Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filing

✖

Former Mythbusters host Adam Savage had some serious allegations made against him in a lawsuit filed by his younger sister, Miranda Pacchiana. She claims Savage raped her when they were growing up, saying the incidents occurred in the 1970s when she was between the ages of 7 and 10.

She shared an in-depth message about all that unfolded after she first revealed to her family what she experienced with Savage, who is two years older than her. Her message appears on Second Wound, which is an organization she created and operates under the tagline, “coping with family while healing from sexual abuse.” In her message, Pacchiana begins by admitting she thought everything would change when she opened up to her family, but quickly learned that wouldn’t be the case. She says that after she informed them of what had happened, her family had the opposite reaction of what she expected, instead seemingly to “brush my trauma under the rug.” Adding that even though they appeared to believe her, she learned over time that that they “viewed me as the problem” when it came to the abuse, and not her brother.

Blindsided at the reaction, Pacchiana goes on to say she became lonely and struggled to find resources to confide in. This is where her idea for Second Wound first developed as she sought to create a place for those who experienced what she allegedly did. Her and her family eventually became distant, as she writes, but said she has survived after making recovering from her family’s lack of compassion and the trauma as her priority. “I have put the pieces of my broken self back together and built a rewarding life,” she stated.

In regards to Second Wound, Pacchiana calls it her mission to “provide them with comfort, information, and support.” She hopes the organization can provide support “that I desperately searched for all those years ago.”

The lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday, claims, among other things, that Savage "would repeatedly rape Miranda Pacchiana and force oral sex upon her.” The case states that Savage disguised the sexual abuse as a game, going as far to not allow his sister to leave the room.

Savage appeared as one of the original hosts along with Jamie Hyneman on the longtime The Discovery Channel series, Mythbusters. Among other things, he did model work for films such as The Matrix Reloaded and Star Wars: Episode II -- Attack of the Clones.