‘Murder in a Small Town’ Renewed for Season 2 on Fox

More crime will be coming to Fox but in a good way. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has renewed Canadian crime drama Murder in a Small Town for a second season. Based on the Alberg and Cassandra Mysteries novels by L.R. Wright, the series follows Rossif Sutherland’s Karl Alberg, who moves to a quiet, coastal town to escape the big-city police work until he learns that his new home has its fair share of secrets.

“We look forward to giving fans a second season of Karl Alberg’s unmatched expertise crime solver in Murder in a Small Town,” Brook Bowman, executive VP drama programming and development at Fox, said in a statement. “We’ve enjoyed a terrific partnership with Sepia and Future Shack and our incredibly talented cast and crew and can’t wait to see what’s in store for our characters next season.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

L-R: Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland in the “Fall From Grace” episode of MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN CR: Kailey Schwerman/ FOX.

Murder in a Small Town is produced by Sepia Films in association with Fox Entertainment and Future Shack Entertainment. The show, which also airs on Canada’s Global networks, also stars Kristin Kreuk, with the supporting cast consisting of Mya Lowe, Savonna Spracklin, Aaron Douglas, Fritzy-Klevans Destine, Dakota Guppy, and Katey Wright. Murder in a Small Town premiered in September, with the eight-episode first season concluding in November. It included a Smallville reunion between Kreuk and her former co-star, Erica Durance.

The renewal comes after the show averaged 1.15 million viewers with a week of delayed viewing, per Nielsen. The show is also one of the top three performers of the season on Hulu. Additionally, since it’s co-produced in Canada, Murder in a Small Town is less expensive to make for Fox. Especially lately, financials can be a big reason for a show’s renewal or cancellation, as it’s part of the reason why both 9-1-1s were canceled, but the Mothership series found new life and success on ABC.

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk. MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2024 Fox Media LLC. CR: Kailey Schwerman/ FOX. CR: FOX.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our continued relationship with our terrific partners at Fox and Sepia,” said Jeff Wachtel, CEO of Future Shack. “In addition to the validation as a creative and popular success, getting a second season pickup confirms that Future Shack’s international model can create high-quality and cost-effective series.”

Previous reports from Deadline stated that the show had a possibility of being renewed since it was doing will with the cost vs. viewership ratio, not to mention that there were enough books in the series to warrant another season, it was still unknown which way Fox was leaning. Luckily, fans will no longer have to worry and the only thing they have to wonder is when Season of Murder in a Small Town will premiere.