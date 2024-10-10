‘Smallville’ Stars Kristin Kreuk and Erica Durance Reunite for Fox Series ‘Murder in a Small Town’

A Smallville reunion is happening on an upcoming episode of Murder in a Small Town. According to TVLine, Erica Durance, who played Lois Lane on The WB/CW drama, will be appearing on Tuesday’s episode of the freshman Fox drama, which stars Kristin Kreuk, who played Clark’s other love interest, Lana Lang. Durance is set to play Emma O’Brea, a childhood friend of Kreuk’s Cassandra Lee.

In the new episode, “Prized Possessions,” “At a fundraiser for her arts center, Cassandra reunites with a childhood friend who later discovers that her husband has gone missing and that a crime scene has unfolded in her home. Cassandra shares clues with Alberg as he investigates the mysterious disappearance, unveiling secrets and the truth behind a marriage.”

Guest star Erica Durance in the “Prized Possessions” episode of MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN. Credit: Kailey Schwerman/ FOX.

It sounds like this case could turn into quite a predicament, especially if there is more than meets the eye when it comes to Emma’s marriage. It should be entertaining to see what happens and even more entertaining to see Durance and Kreuk on screen again together. The two have frequently done conventions together, proving that while they were after the same guy on Smallville, they are certainly friends in real life, and it’s what will make the new episode all the more better.

Smallville premiered on The WB in 2001 and ran for 10 seasons before coming to an end in 2011 on The CW. Kreuk starred on the drama as Lana Lang for the first seven seasons, but was also a special guest star in Season 8. Durance, meanwhile, made her debut as Lois Lane in Season 4 in a recurring role. She was upped to series regular starting with Season 5 and starred on the series until the very end, as Lois and Clark, of course, got together after quite a long time. Durance returned to the role in in 2019 along with Tom Welling as Clark for the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event.

Based on the Alberg and Cassandra Mysteries novel series by L.R. Wright, Murder in a Small Town premiered on Sept. 24 and centers on new police chief Karl Alberg, who uses his skills to solve murders in an idyllic coastal town. Local librarian Cassandra catches Karl’s eye. The series also stars Rossif Sutherland as Alberg, with the recurring cast including James Cromwell, Stana Katic, Mya Lowe, Savonna Spracklin, Aaron Douglas, Fritzy-Klevans Destine, and Katey Wright.