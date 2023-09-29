'Mrs. Sidhu Investigates' Season 1: Mrs. Sidhu and Chief Inspector Burton Clash Over New Investigation (Exclusive Clip)

A brand new episode of Acon TV's Mrs. Sidhu Investigates debuts Monday, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In this week's episode, Mrs. Sidhu (Meera Syal) and Chief Inspector Burton (Craig Parkinson) clash over a new investigation surrounding Mrs. Sidhu's new boss. Check out the full clip above, and don't miss the episode this Monday, Oct. 3!

In an official synopsis of the new episode, Acorn TV details: "In Episode Three, Mrs. Sidhu is asked to be an in-house caterer for a software company called Appenda, located in Berkshire's renowned technology hub. But the company's sterling reputation is threatened, and Mrs. Sidhu's interest piqued, when Appenda's CEO is found dead, strangled at his desk the night he signed a deal to sell the company. Mrs. Sidhu has Chief Inspector Burton's ear on the case, and together they work to crack it, determined to catch the murderer before they make their next kill. Meanwhile, Tez gets himself into trouble with a young entrepreneur."

Ahead of the show's premiere, PopCulture had the chance to speak with Mrs. Sidhu Investigates creator Suk Pannu, who offered some insight into bringing the show to life. "I mean, it took a long time to land the show, as well, even as a radio show," he revealed, noting the BBC radio series the TV show is adapted from, "because when I first dreamed it up, I think there was a preference for grittier crime shows, and these things cycle round if you stay on the bike long enough." Pannu added, "I think the softer crime has had a revival, Knives Out, all that kind of thing, so a bit of good fortune there, and we'd had a radio show by then, as well. So, yeah, that's been fantastic."

Pannu later admitted that he "used to love reading crime, those great escapist novels," and that, partnered with his upbringing, led to planting the seed where one day Mrs Sidhu Investigates would bloom. "You're talking about the Marples and all this sort of thing, Sherlock Holmes. Wouldn't it be great one day if one of these women, these immigrant women, could be like Miss Marple, could be like Sherlock Holmes." The showrunner confessed, however, that it was just a "pipe dream back then," adding, "I mean we didn't even see lead characters who were Asian at that time, but forward wind to a friendlier commissioning environment many years later where we did get this radio show away with this idea that this interfering, nosy auntie who's a caterer who'd go from Slough out into this posh world and start solving crimes out there."