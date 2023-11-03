Morning Show Hosts Dress up as 'Yellowstone' Characters for Halloween

Halloween may be over, but it's never too late to take a look back at some pretty great costumes. Hosts of The Rhode Show on WPRI 12 in Rhode Island and Massachusetts brought Yellowstone Ranch to their neck of the woods. Neo-Western drama Yellowstone premiered on Paramount in 2018 and is still going strong today with five seasons and multiple spinoffs, either having already aired or in the works. Starring Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, and Kelly Reilly as John Dutton, Rip Wheeler, and Beth Dutton, the series follows the Dutton family and their ranch in Montana.

The Rhode Show hosts Brendan Kirby, Audrey McClelland, and Will Gilbert took to Instagram to show off their Yellowstone-themed Halloween costumes on the spooky holiday. Dressed as Rip, Beth, and John, respectively, the trio definitely brought their A-game to their studio. More pictures of them were also posted on the WPRI website, and between their costumes and the spooky decorations around the studio, it seemed to be a pretty great Halloween.

Since Yellowstone isn't set to come back until November 2024, fans have quite a long time to keep themselves occupied. Whether it's with Halloween costumes or reruns on CBS, it seems like people are going to be just fine. The wait for the final episodes is going to be hard, though. While we know when the second half of Season 5 is going to premiere, the fact that it's a whole year away is going to be tough. The first half of Season 5 aired through the beginning of the year, meaning that fans will have to wait nearly two whole years. And all for six episodes.

However, with the ratings for the CBS reruns continuing to rise, as well as on Peacock, I don't think Yellowstone fans are going anywhere anytime soon. Season 2 is currently airing on CBS, and it wouldn't be surprising if the rest of the series continued to air on the network. With the way the SAG-AFTRA strike is going, it doesn't seem like most original scripted shows will be coming back anytime soon. Networks will soon have to start plotting their midseason schedules. While writers' rooms are back in production, it could still be a while until filming starts. Meaning that schedules will once again have to be filled with reruns, acquired series, and unscripted. For now, though, fans are just having fun watching Yellowstone and dressing the part, even at work.