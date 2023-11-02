'Yellowstone' Actress Joins Mike Flanagan's Next Movie

Q'orianka Kilcher, who stars as Angela Blue Thunder in Taylor Sheridan's hit series, has joined the cast of 'The Life of Chuck.'

Q'orianka Kilcher is stepping off the ranch and into director Mike Flanagan's horror universe. The Yellowstone actress has officially joined the cast of Flanagan's Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill-starring Stephen King film adaptation The Life of Chuck, which began production in Alabama in October.

Born on Feb. 11, 1990, in Schweigmatt, Baden-Wurttemberg, then West Germany, Kilcher broke into acting at 14 when she played Pocahontas in Terrence Malick's The New World. She went on to appear in 2009's Princess Kaiulani, he documentary The People Speak, Shouting Secrets, the Syfy miniseries Neverland, and the short film Running Dear. She is perhaps best known for her role as Angela Blue Thunder, the business consultant hired by Thomas Rainwater to fend off Market Equities' threats to both the Dutton Ranch and Broken Rock Reservation, in Paramount Network's Yellowstone.

The star of one of my favorite films, it’s a joy to welcome the luminous Q’ORIANKA KILCHER https://t.co/6JJBIUevw0 — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) October 25, 2023

At this time, Kilcher's role in The Life of Chuck remains unknown. The actress was one of more than 20 actors announced by Flanagan late last month to be joining the star-studded cast. Also set to appear in the movie is Matthew Lillard, Harvey Guillén, Chiwitel Ejifor, Mia Sara, and David Dastmalchian. The film will also star several Flanagan repeats, including Karen Gillan, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Violet McGraw, Samatha Sloyan, Jacob Tremblay, and Heather Langenkamp.

"I'm pleased to announce the rest of our ensemble who join Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan and Jacob Tremblay to the production which kicked off in Alabama under an interim agreement earlier this month," Flanagan wrote on X/Twitter. "'The Life of Chuck' is a very personal story for me, and a movie I am so grateful will be in the world."

The upcoming film, written and directed by Flanagan, is based on three interconnected stories from King's 2020 novella If It Bleeds. The movie follows the life of Hiddleston's Charles "Chuck" Krantz in reverse, beginning with his death aged 39 from a brain tumor and ending with his childhood in a house believed to be haunted. Hamill, who joined Flanagan's horror universe in Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, will play Albie. The film will mark Flanagan's third adaptation of King's work, following 2017's Gerald's Game and 2019's Doctor Sleep.

The Life of Chuck is produced by Flanagan alongside his longtime Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy and QWGmire's Molly C. Quinn, Matthew W. Welty and Elan Gale. The movie was granted a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, allowing actors to work on the film amid the ongoing strike. A release date for the movie has not yet been announced.