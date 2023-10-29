More Details on Major Cuts to 'Superman & Lois' and 'All American: Homecoming'

More budget cuts are coming to Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming. The two CW shows suffered major cuts over the summer as their main casts were severely cut down along with episode counts. Earlier this month, a writer for the DC series revealed they had been laid off because of budget cuts. Now, it seems like that wasn't the only cut for the writers' room. Deadline reports that the writers' rooms for both shows are downsizing, with S&L downgrading to five from eight, while Homecoming is going from nine to seven.

All American and Walker, the other two shows that The CW renewed for the 2023-24 season and earlier in the year, are expected to stay the same for the writers' room. Back in June, when S&L and the All American spinoff were renewed, producing studio Warner Bros. Television agreed to give the new seasons lower licensing fees so it could still work for The CW under its new programming model due to its Nexstar ownership. Budgets were cut, with many leads asked to not return as regulars, but those that were demoted are still able to recur. They just won't be in as many episodes.

With Superman & Lois being a DC series with lots of special effects, it's the most expensive series, meaning that the cuts had to be bigger. Not only is it bigger with the cast, but the writers as well. It wouldn't be surprising if more budget cuts were to come, as that seems to be the norm for a lot of shows these days. What it means for the future of Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming is unknown. Considering The CW canceled a good chunk of their scripted originals this year and last year, it's pretty unpredictable.

While the writers are back in production, it's still going to be a while until most scripted originals come back. The SAG-AFTRA strike is still going on, and it's been over a hundred days since it started. Although negotiations took a backseat following a major setback, things are seemingly starting to look up. However, until the strike is confirmed to be over, there is no telling when it could end.

Hopefully, there won't be more budget cuts on the horizon, at least for a while. Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming are already going to look a lot different for their upcoming seasons. It's going to be hard to watch, but with the alternative being cancellations, it's better than nothing. That being said, fingers crossed that the writers who did get laid off are able to find new jobs quickly. Being out of work for so long because of the strike, only to get laid off almost immediately after coming back, is pretty harsh.