'Superman & Lois' Writer Laid off Due to 'Budget Cuts' for Season 4

More budget cuts have happened for Superman & Lois Season 4. The series previously cut most of its main cast as series regulars, except for the Kent family (Tyler Hoechlin, Bitsie Tulloch, Alex Garfin, Michael Bishop) and Michael Cudlitz, who portrays Lex Luthor, as well as the episode count. Now, a writer has now been laid off from the DC series. Adam Mallinger took to Twitter to announce the news that he "won't be returning on staff" for Season 4 "due to budget cuts. I debated saying anything, but I've tweeted my way into literally every TV job I've had, so it seemed prudent to announce I'm available for staffing."

"Obviously this isn't what I was hoping for, but after the cuts to cast and episode order, it's no surprise either," Mallinger continued. "My showrunners were in a difficult spot, and I want to be clear they've handled it the best way they could. Making TV is hard sometimes." It sounds like Mallinger has no bad things to say about how things were handled when it came to the firing since it definitely could not have been easy.

According to IMDb, Mallinger was a staff writer on a total of 29 episodes throughout Seasons 2 and 3. He also wrote Season 1, Episode 10, "O Mother, Where Art Thou?," Season 2, Episode 5, "Girl… You'll Be a Woman, Soon," and Season 3, Episode 7, "Forever and Always." Hopefully, it doesn't take long for him to find another job. It's definitely a disappointment that he was laid off, and it wouldn't be surprising if more cuts were to follow.

Many networks and platforms have had to make budget cuts as they re-evaluate their content library and what works and what doesn't. The CW especially has had to make a lot of cuts after their rebranding. After canceling most of its original scripted series earlier this year, it took a while to make a decision on All American: Homecoming, Gotham Knights, and Superman & Lois. It was mostly about cost, and when it came down to it, Homecoming and S&L were saved. However, it came with a price. Both shows will see their main cast cut as well as a cut episode count. Most of the cast that got demoted are expected to return in a recurring capacity, which is still better than nothing.

As of now, there isn't any news on when Season 4 of Superman & Lois will premiere. Shows are getting back into production with the end of the writers' strike, but the actors' strike is continuing and nearing Day 100. There is no end in sight for them, so fans will just have to wait and see. In the meantime, all three seasons are streaming on Max.