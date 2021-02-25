'Monsters, Inc.' Spinoff Series 'Monsters at Work' Gets Premiere Date at Disney+

✖

Disney+ continues to beef up their slate of original programming, and the upcoming Pixar series, Monsters At Work, has finally gotten a release date and a synopsis. The series, which is a sequel to the film Monsters Inc. and takes place immediately after the events of the film, will premiere on July 2 on Disney+. Disney also released the first description of the series, and it sounds as charming as the original film and even welcomes back the original stars, John Goodman and Billy Crystal, alongside Superstore's Ben Feldman.

"Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams," reads the official synopsis. "It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer, until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. Ben Feldman stars as the voice of Tylor Tuskmon in the series, which introduces new monster characters alongside returning favorites, including Mike Wazowski (Crystal) and James P. 'Sulley' Sullivan (Goodman)."

The supporting characters sound like classic Pixar creations as well, including "Henry Winkler as Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Lucas Neff as Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; and Alanna Ubach as Cutter, the officious rule follower.In addition to Crystal and Goodman, returning cast members from the original movies include John Ratzenberger as Yeti and Tylor's dad, Bernard; Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae; and Bob Peterson as Roze, twin sister to his original Monsters, Inc. character, Roz. Voicing additional characters are Stephen Stanton as Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team at Monsters, Inc., and Aisha Tyler as Tylor's mom, Millie Tuskmon."

Between The Mandalorian and WandaVision, Disney+ has been hitting it out of the park in terms of original television series, so it will be interesting to see how the Pixar branch of the streaming giant enters the fray. This show will be Pixar's second proper outing expanding the Monster Inc. universe, following the sequel Monsters University.