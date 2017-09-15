‘Mom’ Sold for Syndication on Two Networks

CBS hit sitcom Mom has been acquired by Viacom’s TV Land for off-network cable syndication, shared with its sister network CMT.

For many comedy shows nowadays, getting syndication is not that easy to sell. However, the Anna Faris-starring series managed to do so after the licensing rights were purchased by TV Land, according to Deadline.

“Mom speaks perfectly to TV Land’s audience of women who are looking for bright comedies that come from the heart,” said Frank Tanki, General Manager of TV Land and CMT. “We’re so thrilled to add Mom to our lineup.”

Mom will join other female-focused series on TV Land such as the original comedy Younger. Its run on CMT will begin on October 2.

This fall, Mom enters its fifth season on CBS. It will premiere simultaneously in daily cable and broadcast syndication.

“Mom has all of the elements required for off-net comedy success,” said WBDTD president Ken Werner, according to Deadline. “There has been a Chuck Lorre multi-camera comedy atop the off-net syndication ratings for an astounding 457 weeks in a row dating back to 2007. We believe Mom will join the ranks of successful syndication comedies for the master of great sitcoms, Chuck Lorre.”

Mom has been well-received by critics and fans alike as Emmy winner Allison Janney stars alongside Farris as two generations of the Plunkett family. The show features the onscreen mother-daughter duo trying to reconnect with each other while trying to overcome their tumultuous past.

