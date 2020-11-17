Missy Peregrym Hypes up 'FBI' Season 3 Premiere

✖

Missy Peregryn and fans alike are excited for Season 3 of FBI to kick off on Tuesday. The actress shared a photo of her on set, “One more day until we’re back! Season 3 premiere, tomorrow, 9 p.m. EST.” This follows a string of posts hyping up the new season over the past few weeks.

The new season will see a new member join the team, Katherine Renee Turner playing the part of Special Agent Tiffany Wallace. Peregrym will be back to star as Maggie Bell and so will Zeeko Zaki as Omada Adom OA Zidan. The third installment will see OA battle some deep connections to the team’s newest case as they attempt to track down who was involved with a mass shooting at a media company. Viewers have been eager for new episodes after the second season was shut down earlier than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With production coming to a close, there were three episodes left out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missy Peregrym (@mperegrym)

Talking to TV Insider, Jeremy Sisto, who plays Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Jubal Valentine hinted that his character will “dig into his past” a little bit more this season and learn more about his past personal life, including his struggles and relationships. He also was asked about the return of Peregrym’s Bell, noting that she comes back “with this new relationship in her life” but will bring with her the usual “fervor and intensity” that viewers have grown accustomed to seeing from her.

Peregrym’s excitement comes after she left the show in Season 2 due to her pregnancy, making it no wonder that she is as hyped as anybody about being back on the screen. She revealed in April that she gave birth to her and her husband Tom Oakley’s first child together. The two welcomed their baby boy, Otis Paradis Oakley, on March 21 and called it the “greatest feeling in the world” in her Instagram post. It was in Oct. 2019 that she first announced she was expecting accompanied by a video of two pairs of shoes being joined by a set of baby shoes.”

FBI will air on CBS on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. The series made its premiere back in 2018. The second season, which began Sept. 2019 came to an end on March 31, so viewers are awaiting the show's return after it's longest gap in between seasons.