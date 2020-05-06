Missy Peregrym Welcomes Baby Boy: See the First Photo and Revisit Her Pregnancy Updates
As her fans are already well aware, FBI star Missy Peregrym recently announced that she had given birth to her first child. On April 28, the actor took to Instagram in order to reveal the exciting news, telling her fans that she had given birth to her son, Otis Paradis Oakley, last month. In case you did miss the announcement, or any of Peregrym's other updates regarding her pregnancy, read on to find out everything you need to know about the actor and her growing family.
On Instagram, Peregrym posted a photo of herself cradling her young son in order to announce the news. She explained to her fans that she had given birth to baby Otis on March 21. Her caption for the sweet snap also included her gratitude to the medical professionals who helped deliver her son into the world. Peregrym wrote, "A huge thank you to Dr. Brennan & his wonderful wife, Jais, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world. Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time."
Fans have been following along with Peregrym's pregnancy ever since she announced that she was expecting back in October. From an adorable announcement post to her most recent Instagram snap with Otis, there have been plenty of sweet updates regarding the FBI star's journey to motherhood.
The Announcement
View this post on Instagram
Peregrym originally told her fans that she was expecting on October 22, 2019. To announce the news, she posted a boomerang clip of three pairs of sneakers, two of which stood for herself and her husband, Tom Oakley, with the other standing in for the new addition to their family.
Fans Were Overjoyed
Naturally, Peregrym's fans were so excited to hear the news about her pregnancy. As one fan even wrote, "I’m so happy! I wish you well for your entire family and a big welcome to your smallest fan!!"
The Happy Parents-To-Be
View this post on Instagram
Baby Otis is the first child for Peregrym and Oakley, who wed in 2018. In December, two months after she announced her pregnancy, Peregrym posted a photo of herself and Oakley in order to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.
Working Throughout Her Pregnancy
View this post on Instagram
Peregrym still worked on FBI throughout her pregnancy. Although, she did note that she wrapped on filming Season 2 early in order to head out on maternity leave.
Fun Throwbacks
View this post on Instagram
"Here’s some pics of my 8 month old belly and how I was able to keep working... lots of people tied my shoes for me!" Peregrym wrote in early February, captioning some throwback photos of her time working on the FBI set while eight months pregnant.
Those Cravings
View this post on Instagram
Peregrym even took some time to showcase the "super nutrient rich foods" that she's been eating throughout her pregnancy. Well, she did so by jokingly posting a photo of an angel food cake that she had enjoyed.
First Photo
View this post on Instagram
The FBI star revealed on April 28 that she had given birth to baby Otis. She captioned a snap of the pair cuddling with, "These afternoon naps are the *greatest* feeling in the world."