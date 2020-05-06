Missy Peregrym Welcomes Baby Boy: See the First Photo and Revisit Her Pregnancy Updates

As her fans are already well aware, FBI star Missy Peregrym recently announced that she had given birth to her first child. On April 28, the actor took to Instagram in order to reveal the exciting news, telling her fans that she had given birth to her son, Otis Paradis Oakley, last month. In case you did miss the announcement, or any of Peregrym's other updates regarding her pregnancy, read on to find out everything you need to know about the actor and her growing family.

On Instagram, Peregrym posted a photo of herself cradling her young son in order to announce the news. She explained to her fans that she had given birth to baby Otis on March 21. Her caption for the sweet snap also included her gratitude to the medical professionals who helped deliver her son into the world. Peregrym wrote, "A huge thank you to Dr. Brennan & his wonderful wife, Jais, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world. Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time."

Fans have been following along with Peregrym's pregnancy ever since she announced that she was expecting back in October. From an adorable announcement post to her most recent Instagram snap with Otis, there have been plenty of sweet updates regarding the FBI star's journey to motherhood.