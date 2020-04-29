Missy Peregrym, 'FBI' Star, Gives Birth to First Child With Husband With Tom Oakley

Missy Peregrym is officially a mom! On March 21, the FBI star and her husband Tom Oakley revealed welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. The couple confirmed the news on Tuesday, announcing on Instagram that their little bundle of joy had entered the world.

"Otis Paradis Oakley Born March 21st," she wrote. "These afternoon naps are the *greatest* feeling in the world A huge thank you to Dr. Brennan [and] his wonderful wife, Jais, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world. Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time."

The actress and Oakley had announced on Oct. 22, 2019 that they were expecting, sharing a sweet video to Instagram showing two adult-sized pairs of shoes being joined by a pair of baby shoes. "There's no more hiding it... our family is expanding!!!" she captioned the clip.

The announcement came just ahead of the couple's first wedding anniversary. Peregrym and Oakley had tied the knot in Los Angeles on Dec. 30, 2018, with Peregrym walking down the aisle in a strapless Vivienne Westwood gown that she paired with sneakers while Oakley donned a black Ralph Lauren tuxedo and matching shoes.

"Happy 1st Anniversary, my Tom," Peregrym wrote on Instagram to mark their anniversary. "What a great year... I can't wait to be parents together, our home will be filled with even more laughter (and crying).'

Although the actress did not dish many details about her pregnancy in the months leading up to her little one's birth, she did reveal in February that she had wrapped production on Seasn 2 of FBI earlier than her co-stars to prepare for the birth.

"Happy FBI Tuesday! Here’s some pics of my 8 month old belly and how I was able to keep working... lots of people tied my shoes for me!" she captioned a gallery of behind-the-scenes images. "And the last is how we prepared for intense scenes."

Peregrym's absence from the show briefly led to speculation that she had left the series altogether, though her absence seems to be solely due to the fact that she was preparing to welcome her first child.