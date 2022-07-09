Missy Peregrym Hints at When She'll Return to 'FBI' in Season 5

Ever since Missy Peregrym took a step back from FBI, fans have been wondering when she'll make her return to the series. Peregrym recently took to Instagram to share when she'll be back to work on the FBI set, per TV Insider. Not only did she share an update on her return to work, but the actor also shared some exciting info about the newest addition to her family, her daughter Mela.

On Friday, Peregrym posted a photo of her son, Otis, posing alongside her newborn daughter. In the caption, the FBI star wrote that baby Mela Joséphine Oakley was born on June 6. Since she went on maternity leave from FBI to welcome her second child, she also gave her fans a brief update about when she'll be back to her old routine. Peregrym began, "@fbicbs is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September."

"I'm relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!)," she continued. "I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community." As TV Insider noted, with Peregrym returning to work in September, her character Special Agent Maggie Bell won't appear in the Season 5 premiere. Based on this timeline, it seems as though she will be back on the show by mid-fall.

Peregrym took her maternity leave after the 18th episode of Season 4. In that episode, her character was exposed to sarin gas, an ordeal that left her in recovery. According to showrunner Rick Eid, the situation will also have major ramifications for Maggie going forward once she does make a return to the team, as he previously told TV Insider that "it'll be generally the same Maggie, but an experience like this changes someone, so I think from time to time, you'll see differences in her personality, in the way she approaches the job, the way she probably approaches OA [Zeeko Zaki]. Any traumatic event has consequences and changes someone."

Peregrym announced that she was expecting her second child with husband Tom Oakley back in February. To share the announcement, she posted a video of herself sporting her baby bump, to which her son gave a few slaps. Alongside the clip, she joked that this was their "best effort at an 'adorable' announcement," adding, "Come on, I don't have time for that."