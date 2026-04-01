Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas Talk Their ‘Crazy, Warped’ ‘Manifest’ Reunion on ‘The Hunting Party’ (Exclusive)

Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas are taking their Manifest reunion to a “crazy, warped” place on The Hunting Party.

Manifest fans will remember Dallas and Roxburgh playing siblings Ben and Michaela Stone on the supernatural mystery series, but the actors’ dynamic will take on a much darker tone as Dallas guest stars on NBC’s Roxburgh-led serial killer drama Thursday as the murderous Elliot Carr.

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Josh Dallas as Elliot Carr on ‘the hunting party’ (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

Ahead of Dallas and Roxburgh’s on-screen reunion, the duo opened up to PopCulture.com about the “amazing gift” of working together once again.

“I was very grateful that Josh was free and wanted to come play, because I will take any opportunity to work with him again,” Roxburgh said of working with Dallas on The Hunting Party. “So I’m just very thankful.”

Dallas likewise “could not wait” to reunite with his former co-star in a “very, very different dynamic” than what fans saw on Manifest.

“On Manifest, there was warmth, there was trust. Now it’s tension, it’s chess, it’s this amazing, very, very opposite dynamic that we’re sharing,” he teased of the upcoming episode, adding that the first few days on set “felt like some crazy, warped version of Manifest” before it “settled into what makes The Hunting Party so, so great.”

Dallas joked that he’s been “laying the seeds” of guest-starring on The Hunting Party since its first season, turning to Roxburgh as he teased, “I feel like I’ve been badgering you to come onto the show.”

“I would say it’s partially true,” she responded, quipping that her “attachment issues” are also responsible for Dallas’ chilling new role.

Melissa Roxburgh as Rebecca ‘Bex’ Henderson on ‘the hunting party’ (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

“The other part of it is the fact that I have attachment issues, and after Manifest ended, I just couldn’t get my head around it,” she told PopCulture. “So I’m like, we’ll get everyone from Manifest onto The Hunting Party, and that works!”

“But what’s so nice is that Melissa and I worked so closely together for so long,” Dallas chimed in, adding that while there’s normally a “beginning period” on a new show that has everyone figuring each other out, it was “just automatic” for him to join The Hunting Party.

“It’s something so comfortable, and you just slide back into this thing that’s just so easy,” he gushed. “Then you can really get down to the work, which is kind of an amazing gift.”

Dallas will show his dark side in Thursday’s thrilling episode as Carr, a serial killer known as the “Connecticut Cobbler” for his tendency to use the skin of his victims to make custom shoes.

Carr was previously a prisoner of The Pit, “and he comes out changed in some ways” due to the experiments enacted on him in the secret government holding facility. “His obsession is still there — the obsession with the craft, the obsession with power, the need to dominate — but it’s tangled up in this really warped version of morality when he comes out,” Dallas revealed.

As Roxburgh’s Bex Henderson embarks on the hunt to track down Carr, Dallas said his co-star’s “smart” and “grounded” take on the former FBI profiler gives the character “so much empathy” in this grisly case.

“I think she approaches Elliot like a person, and she’s trying to understand the ‘why’ of him and trying to push him or pull him towards some sort of accountability,” he teased. “But we’ll have to see if that happens or not.”

The Hunting Party returns to NBC on Thursday, April 2, at 10 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.