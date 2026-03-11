‘The Hunting Party’s Josh McKenzie Says Shane and Lazarus’ Confrontation Will ‘Change Everything’ (Exclusive)

The Hunting Party fans can prepare for a confrontation between Shane Florence (Josh McKenzie) and Col. Eve Lazarus (Kari Matchett) that will “change everything.”

McKenzie opened up to PopCulture.com about how last week’s cliffhanger, which ended with Shane getting a surprise visit from the “graduated” Pit inmate (who, unbeknownst to him, is his biological mother), will play out in Thursday’s episode of the NBC drama, titled “Sidney Fairfax.”

Josh McKenzie as Shane Florence in ‘sidney fairfax’ on ‘The hunting party’ (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

“I’m not going to give too much away, but I will say that that confrontation is definitely one that’s going to change everything,” McKenzie teased, hinting that regardless of whether Lazarus reveals the truth about her relation to the former Pit guard, it’s “the first time he’s ever been in a room alone with her,” which “scares the s—t out of him.”

Whatever happens, McKenzie said, it “definitely shifts the ground that he stands on,” and “f—ks things up” for Shane and his new “found family,” comprised of Rebecca “Bex” Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) and Jacob Hassani (Patrick Sabongui).

“[Lazarus is] a very dangerous person,” he told PopCulture. “So whatever comes of that conversation definitely creates a rift in the team.”

David Rasche as Sidney Fairfax and Todd Ryan Jones as Gary Thorpe in ‘the hunting party’. (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

That crumbling team dynamic is explored more in “Sidney Fairfax,” as Shane is kidnapped by Dr. Sidney Fairfax, a twisted neuroscientist who mutilates the brains of his victims and has insight into Shane’s past.

“Fairfax really picks apart Shane’s psychology and probes all those questions Shane has about himself, about whether he is a good or a bad person. I mean, he’s a military guy, he’s an ex-Marine, he’s killed people before. What makes him different from a serial killer?” McKenzie explained, adding, “That’s an interesting question that Sidney Fairfax poses to Shane and needles and really forces Shane to defend himself, even though he’s chained and gagged.”

The Hunting Party airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.