‘Manifest’ Reunion Coming to ‘The Hunting Party’

The Stone siblings are reuniting.

Variety reports that NBC’s The Hunting Party is plotting a Manifest reunion.

Josh Dallas is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of the sophomore drama, which stars his former on-screen sister, Melissa Roxburgh, as former FBI profiler Rebecca “Bex” Henderson. He will play Elliot Carr, the Connecticut Cobbler, who is described as “a master craftsman and high-end shoemaker who specialized in extraordinary custom shoes made from only the rarest and most exotic of leathers — think alligator, rhino, and people, skinning his victims alive. Fresh off his escape from the Pit, Elliot is on the loose and making a whole new set of kicks, this time with a twist.”

MANIFEST SEASON 04. (L to R) Josh Dallas as Ben Stone and Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone in Manifest Season 04. Cr. Peter Kramer/Netflix © 2022

This marks the first time Dallas and Roxburgh are acting alongside each other since starring in the NBC-turned-Netflix sci-fi drama Manifest, which ended in 2023 after four seasons. The two played siblings Ben and Michaela Stone and were at the forefront of figuring out the mysteries behind Flight 828. The Hunting Party Season 2 premieres on Thursday, and Dallas will be appearing in the eighth episode.

Aside from Manifest, the actor is known for his role as Prince Charming/David Nolan/Prince James in ABC’s fantasy drama Once Upon a Time. The series, on which he met his wife, Ginnifer Goodwin, ran for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018, with Dallas starring in the first six seasons and appearing in the series finale. He most recently lent his voice to Disney’s Zootopia 2. Additional credits include Sidekick, Red Tails, Five, Thor, Money, Ghost Machine, The Descent: Part 2, and 80 Minutes.

Created by JJ Bailey, The Hunting Party also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia. The series is a “high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca ‘Bex’ Henderson. They’ve been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from ‘The Pit,’ a top-secret government prison that’s not supposed to exist. Bex races to catch these killers before it’s too late, she’ll discover the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she’s chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from… because ‘The Pit’ wasn’t just a prison.”

Season 2 of The Hunting Party premieres on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.