'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Has No Patience for Meghan McCain in Tense Exchange

The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain had a very tense exchange on Thursday's episode of the daytime talk show, and it was clear that Goldberg had no patience for her fellow panelist. The clash between the two started when the group was discussing President Joe Biden's recent snap at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins. McCain criticized the president by calling his actions "100% Trumpy." "Just because Trump was so bad, it doesn't absolve Biden's bad behavior," McCain said. "I would just like a little intellectual consistency. If Trump had did that, we would be screaming at the top of our lungs, one way or another." The conservative commentator added it was "unbecoming and ridiculous" for Biden to "[spout] off" the way he did while "in a foreign country." Scroll down to read more about the exchange and see reactions from angry View watchers.

Whoopi did not have time for Meghan’s s—- today. #TheView pic.twitter.com/dk5I0SYs8z — Simply Kris (@KrisHuston77) June 17, 2021 McCain added, "After he apologized, he went on Air Force 1 and continued to talk smack, saying, 'You know, you guys never give me any levity. You always want to be so negative.' Well, it's the press' job to speak truth to power." prevnext

Meghan McCain getting a paid platform to be disrespectful to black women like Whoopi Goldberg who have done the hard work and paid their dues. #TheView pic.twitter.com/VT3Mxt2uTE — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) June 17, 2021 She continued, "And just because Biden has gotten a pass so far — which he has, and continues to do — it is in no one's best interest to treat him like it's state TV ... That is the biggest difference between us and Russia." prevnext

Did Meghan just do an air snap at Whoopi? #TheView pic.twitter.com/YqpJeAUdQQ — Tori Burns (@tarheeltori) June 17, 2021 In most scenarios, Goldberg would throw to another panelist, with Joy Behar most often ending up in conversational headbutts with McCain. This time, however, she opted to respond herself. "The thing that I never saw Trump do was apologize to anybody. And I will take it." prevnext

Meghan McCain needs to be fired from #TheView. She is so disrespectful towards her co-hosts, especially Whoopi. Ana Cabrera would make a great replacement. — Erie Siobhan is Vaxxed to the Max 🇺🇸 (@ErieNotEerie) June 17, 2021 McCain then interjected, "With all due respect. I don't care if he's apologizing. He just embarrassed himself and it looks like Trump." prevnext

Can you imagine talking to Whoopi Goldberg like this?! #TheView pic.twitter.com/CjDZdJXPuz — Jared Alexander (@heyyitsjared) June 17, 2021 Goldberg was clearly irritated with McCain's response, shouting back, "I don't care that you don't care! Just hear what I'm saying!" McCain, once again, replied, "I don't care that you don't care, Whoopi! So we're even!" prevnext

Meghan and Whoopi this morning on #TheView ... chile "Meghan you can be who u always are".... pic.twitter.com/ulUNkVjuH5 — WTH GOING ON?! (@AriDaScorpio) June 17, 2021 Goldberg then began to throw to a commercial break, with both women yelling at the other to "be how you always are" before the show cut away. prevnext