'Mayans M.C.': What Fans Thought of Season 3's Premiere

The first two episodes of Mayans M.C. Season 3 premiered on Tuesday and ended a long waiting period for fans of the motorcycle club-centric show. These two episodes aired back-to-back and kept fans riveted with several intense moments and surprising twists. Once the credits rolled, the fans headed to social media to share their thoughts. Twitter was full of comments about Mayans M.C. on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning as countless people weighed in about the first two episodes. They were several that expressed pure excitement about the show's return and the ramped-up intensity. Others simultaneously said that the premiere stressed them out while clarifying that this was a good thing. However, a few fans simply wanted to talk about key characters.

MAYANS MC "Pap Struggles With the Death Angel": Damn. Everyone's in a bad way save for EZ, which is an interesting turn. Happy for EZ, though. Good establishing season premiere. Can't wait to meet who Galindo's rollin' with on the DL. 😯 I prefer the previous style of ep titles. — mic? 🍥 (@micQuestion) March 21, 2021 "so the mayans premiere was pretty f—ed up huh," one person commented on Twitter. There were several people on social media with similar statements after watching the first two episodes. Some said that the intense moments were a good thing and only increased their anticipation for the next episodes.

Loved the 1st 2 episodes of the new season....why didn't Angel and EZ try to rescue Adelita? Ooh! There is nothing like a woman scorned. Potter better look out and hope she doesn't catch up with him👍🏾 — Kathy Clarke-Cook, Ed.D. (@Jussardi) March 18, 2021 "Last night's Season premiere of Mayans was OFF THE CHART !!!! Congrats to the whole team .... got me very excited for the rest of the season !!!!" another fan added after watching the first episodes. There were several proclaiming that the new episodes were downright incredible and that Season 3 might be the best yet.

Much respect for EZ Reyes. I like how you took charge at the table. This season is going to be AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/j4HtoFAInF — Mufasa 🌊 (@GreenHulk23) March 17, 2021 "The anticipation for each episode is killer," one viewer tweeted after watching the first two episodes. Several others echoed this sentiment but also sent a request to the show's social media channels. These fans said that they need to know if they should grab a box of tissues before each episode due to the wild emotional ride.

You killed it amigo and thank you for being good to me on set. 💯 your behavior will be known to the MMA community and abroad. Gracias @JDPardo for being a class act. You rock. SEMPER FI! — Mike Beltran (@RefMikeBeltran) March 17, 2021 There were certainly intense moments during the first two episodes of Mayans M.C., but some of the fans were happy to see them. They just expressed appreciation for the show returning. "Amazing job! This cast is incredible! Thank your for entertaining us and keeping it real. So good I had to watch twice! Excited for the rest of the season," another viewer added.

😀👍🏼🏍💟 pic.twitter.com/b45kCt9VU0 — The Elbow Room ☮️🇺🇸 (@elbow_ellen) March 18, 2021 Season 3 of Mayans M.C. featured a budding romance between Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes and Gaby. The two went on a date in one episode and sparked excited comments on social media. Gaby then played an important role in getting Felipe Reyes out of bed for seemingly the first time.

Season 3 just feels like it's going to be the best yet. The first two episodes were crazy good and the character arcs already so complex. Love this show so damn much! #MayansFX @MayansFX — Siobhain (@summer0001) March 17, 2021 "Freaking brilliant!!! I never leave this show unsatisfied [black heart emoji] I would say keep up the good work, but I already know you will," one excited viewer tweeted after watching the first two episodes. There were several that made similar comments while preparing for the remainder of the season.