'Mayans M.C.' Season 3 Premiere: Major Recurring Character Dies

The Mayans M.C. Season 3 premiere went down on Tuesday and a major recurring character did not make it out alive. The drama-packed episodes featured a number of major moments that left fans with their jaws dropped. Maybe one of the most shocking though was the death of a character who has been with the show since Season 1. (Please Note: Spoilers Below for the Season 3 Premiere of Mayans M.C.)

During the two-episode season opener, Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) — heartbroken over his mother Dita taking her own life — ordered Nestor (Gino Vento) and Paco (Joe Ordaz) to kill his late mother's therapist after she refused to disclose details of their sessions to him. In the second episode, Miguel reveals he's harbored a grudge against Paco for not stopping Dita from driving off the night she died by suicide and kills him. Tragically, Paco had left his son home alone so that he could go to the meeting with Miguel where he was slain in cold blood.

Miguel is left to pick up all the pieces. #MayansFX @TheDannyPino — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) March 17, 2021

The surprising death has had Mayan's fans talking, with one tweeting, "Paco’s death was definitely not merciful. Especially with Miguel’s gun jamming after each shot." Series co-star Emilio Rivera also commented, saying that he thinks "Paco didn’t [deserve] that." A fan replied, "Poor Paco. Galindo is out of control. Think someone is missing the MC."

Mayans M.C. co-creator and showrunner Elgin James recently spoke with EW and spilled some details on what Mayans M.C. Season 3 will bring for the many characters. "Season 3 picks up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos," James shared. "EZ [Pardo], now fully patched, struggles to find his footing within the club's hierarchy and, haunted by his murder of Dita, finds himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest."

"Angel [Cardenas] gutted after having Adelita [Baratta] and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep," James added. He also offered insight into the journey of some other characters, sharing hints at what may be on the horizon. "Coco [Cabral] spirals on a journey into hell as his demons finally overwhelm him. Alvarez [Rivera] will be forced to decide once and for all where his loyalties truly lie, with the Mayans or with Galindo [Pino]."