'Mayans M.C.' Season 3 Premiere Is Nothing Short of Emotional

✖

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the hit FX series Mayans M.C. and Tuesday's premiere of Season 3 was nothing short of emotional. But in true Mayans fashion, they ended the premiere episode with a bang. Coming off a dramatic Season 2 ending in 2019 with a lot of unanswered questions, now that co-creator Elgin James has taken over following the firing of fellow co-creator Kurt Sutter fans got to see what James plans on bringing to the table this season.

The opening scene showed Ezekiel EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) checking in on his father Felipe Reyes, who appeared to be in mourning. He laid in the bed unresponsive as his son offered him a breakfast burrito. As the first few minutes trickled down, fans were able to see how some of their favorite characters are doing since Season 2, including Johnny "Coco" Cruz (Richard Cabral), who was shot in the eye last season, unable to see. Coco has since started doing drugs, making him on edge with those around him. Although some of his club members are seemingly over him complaining about what happened to him.

Early on in the episode, the Department of Justice was seen closing up underground tunnels after the U.S., Mexico border was shut down. This causes major issues for the motorcycle club as they seemingly struggle to receive or send any product. Now, Obispo "Bishop" Losa (Michael Irby) struggles to find a way to make a profit. Confronted by a different chapter of the Mayans who demand he double his product, he refuses because he says it's impossible.

The choices that Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) and wife Emily Thomas (Sarah Bolger) made during Season 2 are now catching up to them. However, with a lot of questions still up in the air, one thing is certain: Galindo seems to be showing interest in another woman after a scene of him walking into a woman's home as she grabbed him by the neck to kiss him. Haunted by the death of his mother, Dita Galindo, he goes begging her therapist for answers on why she may have killed herself — or so he thinks.

Fans can expect a lot of new and exciting changes this season, thanks to James. Clayton Cardenas, who plays the role of Angel Reyes, says that now that James is in charge, things are going much smoother on set. "It's night and day," he said according to Screenrant.com. "It's like the best thing that could have ever happened for the show," he continued. "The environment that we get to work [in], it's such a fun, it's a welcoming, comforting environment." He continued to gush that he feels the new style of writing really speaks to his character, so much so, he doesn't feel like he's having to "force dialogue," instead, "the writing just rolls off my tongue now." Mayans M.C. airs Tuesday nights on FX at 10 p.m. ET.