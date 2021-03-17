'Mayans M.C.' Season 3's 2-Episode Premiere Ends With a Bang

✖

Mayans M.C. is back, and fans are thrilled. After waiting over a year for their favorite biker club to grace TV screens again with new episodes, the cast of the hit FX series came back with a bang. During the two-episode premiere, fans were introduced to where some of their favorite characters are at following a dramatic Season 2, as well as a new prospect named Steve now that Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo) is all patched up.

But what might be the most dramatic character change since Season 2 is Johnny "Coco" Cruz (Richard Cabral). Fans will remember he was shot in the eye following a bloody battle in Season 2, and as a result, he's resorting to painkillers. However, it's seemingly taking over all his decision-making, so much so, his fellow biker club members are showing their concern for his well-being. Because he's become dependent on painkillers, it leads him down a road of trouble. Begging his drug-dealer for more pills, he's led to a man who goes by the name of Butterfly. When Coco tries to rob the drug dealer of all his stock, he ends up getting beat by Butterfly's neighbors.

As they take the biker club member into their custody, he seems dazed and confused when one person calls his name. But before he can put two-and-two together, he's hit over the head with a pipe and knocked out. This leaves fans with a lot of questions about the fate of Coco.

Following the firing of co-creator Kurt Sutter, fellow co-creator Elgin James has taken over and says that fans will see a more intense storyline for Season 3, and that's exactly what they've given their viewers in the first two episodes. In fact, cast members have said this installment will be a much darker season than ever before, even surpassing some of the dramatic storylines from Sons of Anarchy.

Elsewhere, EZ's dad Felipe Reyes (Edward James Olmos) confesses that he feels he let his sons and wife, Marisol Reyes, down. Hardly getting out of bed to eat food, EZ asks his new love interest, Gaby (Sulem Colderon), to go watch his father and make sure he's well taken care of. To EZ's surprise, his father ends up taking a liking to Gaby, although he puts up a tough front.

As for Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino), he is struggling to accept his mother Dita Galindo's death and seems to be spiraling because of it. He's also stepping out on his wife Emily Thomas (Sarah Bolger), engaging in an affair with an unnamed woman.

Just two of the many storylines that will be told throughout Season 3, it's a guarantee that fans will really get to know some of the lead characters. Mayans M.C. airs on Tuesdays on FX at 9 p.m. CT.