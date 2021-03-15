✖

The title sequence for Mayans M.C. Season 3 has been revealed. On Monday, FX posted the new opening on social media, giving fans a feel for the new episodes coming their way. The series is leaning hard on American cultural nostalgia juxtaposed against the violence it is so well-known for.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, March 16 at 10 p.m. ET on FX, and fans have been losing their minds with anticipation. On Monday, they got a new teaser that many weren't expecting — the Season 3 opening credits. The 2-minute clip is made up of old archival footage, or else is made to look like it, in some cases. After showing icons of American immigration in the 20th century, it slowly transitions to the symbols of racial tension and social turmoil in the country, including Jim Crowe-style segregation and police violence.

The title sequence even flashes images of former President John F. Kennedy, followed by former first lady Nancy Reagan wearing one of her infamous "Just Say No" buttons. Beneath her is a clip of heroin cooking in a spoon. Finally, the sequence flashes some images from the U.S. southern border, including militarized police presences before it cuts to the main cast on their motorcycles.



The title sequence got a huge response from fans, who could hardly wait another 24 hours for the episode itself to drop. One person commented: "We all have families that immigrated from somewhere. It's time to open the blinds. So ready for Tuesday night," while another added: "Yeah... definitely gonna get dark."

Mayans M.C. follows a predominately Latino biker gang in southern California, not far from the Mexico border. It centers around Eziekel "EZ" Reyes — played by J.D. Pardo — trying to find his place between his Ivy League background and his new outlaw status. The show is a spin-off of Sons of Anarchy, but in the last three years it has taken on a life all its own.

Season 3 will be a momentous occasion for the show, as it will be the first without Sons of Anarchy creator and Mayans co-creator Kurt Sutter. FX fired Sutter at the end of Season 2 for alleged confrontational behavior. Whether fans agree with this choice or not, now is the time for them to see if his co-creator Elgin James can carry the show on his own.



Mayans M.C. Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, March 15 at 10 p.m. ET, in a special two-episode premiere event. It airs on FX and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.