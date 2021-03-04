'Mayans M.C.' Season 3 Adds Comedian to Cast

✖

Stand-up comedian Momo Rodriguez has joined the cast of FX's Mayans M.C. Season 3. News of Rodriguez's casting was first confirmed by Deadline Wednesday. A stand-up comedian and a comedy writer who also works as a producer on George Lopez’s Netflix special We'll Do It For Half, Rodriguez is joining the fan-favorite series in a yet to be announced role, with details on his character being kept under wraps.

Rodriguez shared news of his casting with his followers on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the confirmation while joking in the caption, "Look mom, I'm on TV." The post was met with plenty of love from his cast mates, including Clayton Cardenas, who portrays Angel Reyes. Cardenas reacted to the post with the hands up emoji. Hank 'Tranq' Loza actor Frankie Loyal joined in with praying hands emojis Vincent Vargas, who stars as Gilberto 'Gilly' Lopez, adding "Excited bro.... Crazy excited." Rodriguez responded to that by writing, "me too bro, we’re just getting started homie."

While news of Rodriguez's casting was only just confirmed, he has been showing off his love of the series for several weeks now, sharing numerous posts of himself wearing Mayans M.C. shirts, hyping up the series' third outing, and even posting a photo of himself just days before his casting was announced with several members of the cast.

Rodriguez joins an existing cast that includes Cardenas, Loyal, Vargas, J.D. Pardo, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Richard Cabral, Raoul Trujillo, Danny Pino, and Edward James Olmos. The series also features Emilio Rivera, who reprises his role as Marcus Alvarez from Sons of Anarchy, which Mayans M.C. is a spinoff of.

Originally premiering in September 2018, Mayans M.C. is set three years after the events of Sons of Anarchy and follows Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, who is fresh out of prison and a new prospect of the Mayans Motorcycle Club. Season 3, which Pardo has teased as "heartbreaking" and "raw," is set to premiere Tuesday, March 16. The season will mark the first without co-creator and executive producer Kurt Sutter, who was fired by the network. In his place, co-creator Elgin James fully takes the reigns.