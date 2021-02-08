'Mayans M.C.' Season 3: What We Know so Far

✖

Mayans M.C. is coming back for Season 3, with the premiere just around the corner, and we have all the details on what to know about the new season before its debut. Mayans M.C. is set to launch on March 16, on FX. At this point, it appears that the majority of the cast will return — this includes J.D. Pardo, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Michael Irby, Richard Cabral, Raoul Trujillo, Danny Pino, and Edward James Olmos. The show also features Emilio Rivera, who reprises his role as Marcus Alvarez from Sons of Anarchy, which Mayans is a spinoff from.

Season 3 of Mayans M.C. will be the first to be fully run by co-creator Elgin James. He took over as showrunner during Season 2, after fellow co-creator and executive producer Kurt Sutter was fired by the network. Recently James spoke with EW and teased a little of what fans can expect from Season 3. "Season 3 picks up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos," James told the outlet. "EZ [Pardo], now fully patched, struggles to find his footing within the club's hierarchy and, haunted by his murder of Dita, finds himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest."

The road to redemption is never a straight shot. #MayansFX returns March 16th & next day on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/ZfZxtlAwvt — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) February 5, 2021

James went on to share where we'll see Angel Alvarez [Cardenas]. "Angel gutted after having Adelita [Baratta] and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep." It's not just the Alvarez men who are facing a lot, however. "Coco [Cabral] spirals on a journey into hell as his demons finally overwhelm him," James continued. "Alvarez [Rivera] will be forced to decide once and for all where his loyalties truly lie, with the Mayans or with Galindo [Pino]."

Finally, James added that "ghosts of the past come calling for all of the M.C., both individually and as a club; from past loss and loves, to a dead SOA member buried in the Mexican desert. This is a season about reckoning. This is the season we get to know these characters beyond the kutte. This is the season we tell their stories." Seasons 1 and 2 of Mayans M.C. are currently available to stream for Hulu subscribers.