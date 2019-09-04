‘Mayans M.C.’ Reveals Unexpected Pregnancy, and Fans Are Going Wild

Mayans M.C. revealed an unexpected pregnancy in its Season 2 premiere, and we have a lot of questions. The action-packed episode of the FX hit motorcycle drama took things to a new level as the motorcycle club worked on balancing their new drugs and arms-dealing partnerships, with keeping their secrets. One of the biggest reveals from the episode came with one of the show’s main characters expecting a baby that could change everything.

The premiere episode centered picked up eight months after the events of the Season 1 finale, where the Mayans celebrated their new partnership with the cartel, the Mayans and Los Olvidados; as the cartel also established a relationship with Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) and the Department of Justice.

The episode saw as the Mayans helped the cartel in their attempts to track down Los Olvidados leader Adelita (Carla Baratta), as Angel (Clayton Cardenas) ensured she was safe in the actual hiding place for the rebel group.

The episode brought a shocker quickly in the season premiere, when Adelita received a call from her trusted young spy Mini (Melony Ochoa), which turned out to be a signal that she had been captured. The call was disturbing enough, but the scene delivered a quiet shocker when it showed Adelita with a full-grown baby bump.

After the Mayans ensured Mini’s safety with a traumatic scene of violence, the little girl was sent back to Adelita’s hideout where she seemed to worry about how she was doing. In the scene, Adelita and Pablo (Salvador Chacon) discussed how she might be doing, and she was shown cradling her massive bump and already struggling to get up on her own. The scene likely served to show viewers she might be ready to give birth any minute.

The M.C. also was revealed to not be the only group to know about Adelita’s pregnancy, as Potter and the DOJ were seen talking about her later in the episode as they looked at a surveillance photo taken of her when she was around five months pregnant. Potter suspected that Adelita might be in hiding with her baby already, meaning she could be more vulnerable for capture than ever before.

The show addressed the biggest mystery surrounding Adelita’s pregnancy in the final moments when Emily (Sarah Bolger) expressed her frustration to Miguel (Danny Pino) about spending the afternoon with Los Olvidados rather than taking care of his mother. At that moment, Emily asks Miguel if Adelita told him who the father of her child was. He says that Adelita seemingly hasn’t told anyone that secret, but his face when his wife walks away seems to indicate he knows more than he’s letting on.

Who could be the father of Adelita’s baby, and how will that change things for the club? Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.