3 Most-Watched ‘The Neighborhood’ Moments That Fans Love

There are always laughs to be had in The Neighborhood!

The CBS sitcom starring Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs is set to premiere its eighth and final season in 2025 — and we’re already looking back on some of the most hilarious moments to be had between the Johnsons and Butlers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see fans’ most loved show moments over the last eight seasons of The Neighborhood.

3. “Mama PLEASE!”

Play video

The third-most watched The Neighborhood moment on YouTube comes courtesy of the cringe-worthy November 2018 episode “Welcome to Thanksgiving.” In the special holiday episode, Dave (Greenfield) and Gemma (Behrs) host a “memorable” Thanksgiving dinner featuring Dave’s “politically incorrect” mother (Marilu Henner).

In the above clip, which boasts more than 101,000 views, Dave warns his mom to watch what she says as she meets the Butlers for the first time — a warning she ignores completely as she drops offensive comments from the get-go.



Standout line: “I’m sipping wine while a white lady and her son cook for me,” Tina (Arnold) tells Gemma. “If my ancestors could see me now they’d be like, ‘Look at you, Tina. You go girl!’”

2. “Ask Dave”

Play video

The second-most watched moment from The Neighborhood features Dave finding an unexpected new group of friends at the community barbershop, much to the dismay of Calvin (Cedric).

The clip from the November 2018 episode “Welcome to the Barbershop” has racked up more than 104,000 views as fans continue to crack up at how Dave’s takes on everything from climate change to cops are embraced over the theories of an increasingly frustrated Calvin.

Standout line: “Maybe it’s because I look like Rachel Maddow,” Dave says in a self-deprecating take on his unexpected credibility.

1. “I Don’t Believe in God”

Play video

The most popular clip from The Neighborhood features Marty’s girlfriend Chloe, who astonishes Tina by revealing she’s an atheist in the December 2018 episode “Welcome to the Dinner Guest.”

Marty (Marcel Spears) hopes his girlfriend (Alexandra Chando) will make a good first impression on his parents in the clip, which has garnered 114,000 views on YouTube, but things take a left turn when Chloe explains why she’s not the best person to say grace before dinner.

Standout line: “She wouldn’t like dessert anyways,” Tina tells Marty. “It’s angel food cake.”