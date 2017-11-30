NBC Executives Meet With Staff From News Shows to Discuss Lauer Firing

In the wake of Matt Lauer’s termination, the President of NBC News is leading meetings with talent and production staff from the network’s news shows.

The meetings, which will be led by NBC News President Noah Oppenheim, are an effort to discuss issues related to the accusations that Lauer faces and his subsequent firing from Today, TMZ reports. Staff members from each of its shows – Today, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, and Dateline – will be involved in the meetings. It is said that there will be one meeting per show.

Lauer’s termination was announced on air Wednesday morning after an unnamed staffer reported that the 59-year-old had sexually assaulted her at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. He was reportedly informed of her termination Tuesday, just hours after NBC had been made aware of the accusations, although it is speculated that the networks quick action was an attempt to get ahead of ongoing investigations led by Variety and The New York Times.

Thursday morning, the long-running and highest paid morning news anchor released his first statement since the allegations arose. “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” the statement reads. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

Lauer now faces more than 10 accounts of sexual misconduct, ranging from sexting or buying adult toys to graphic sexual assault. Reports have also surfaced that Lauer was unfaithful to his wife of 19 years, Annette Roque, during his time with NBC.