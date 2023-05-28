Half of CBS' New Shows Have Been Canceled
CBS revealed its schedule for the 2023-24 season, having made its final batch of cancellation decisions. As a result of those decisions, we now know what percentage of new CBS show from 2022-2023 were deemed successful by the network. Unfortunately, that number was only 50%.
The network had to make some tough calls in order to make space in its schedule for next season, and the fact that only half of its new shows survived says a lot. Fire Country, So Help Me Todd, East New York, and True Lies all premiered this past season, and while they all pulled in new fans, for two of them, it just wasn't enough.
SAFE: 'Fire Country'
Fresh off his SEAL Team role, Max Thieriot made the jump from Navy SEAL to inmate firefighter, creator, and executive producer on Fire Country. The series immediately became an instant success, being sandwiched between veteran procedurals S.W.A.T. and Blue Bloods on Fridays. The series received an early Season 2 renewal in February, cementing the freshman hit as a possible new staple on CBS.
SAFE: 'So Help Me Todd'
The Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin-led legal drama premiered in September, and while it received mixed reviews, ratings remained steady throughout as it aired on Thursdays after veteran comedies Young Sheldon and Ghosts and before CSI: Vegas. Just like Fire Country, the series received an early Season 2 renewal in February, over halfway through the first season, meaning that more mayhem with Margaret, Todd, and everyone else will be continuing in the fall.
CANCELED: 'East New York'
East New York's cancellation came earlier in the week, giving fans less than seven days to say goodbye since there was only one episode left. While the series did well ratings-wise, sandwiched between Queen Latifah's The Equalizer and the final season of NCIS: Los Angeles on Sundays, it just wasn't enough to keep Amanda Warren's Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood on the streets of New York.
CANCELED: 'True Lies'
Despite being based on the James Cameron 1994 film of the same name, True Lies didn't garner enough interest. The series received mixed reviews and low ratings for CBS. While it was likely that Omega Sector's mission would come to an end, confirmation of the cancellation earlier this week was painful enough.
CBS Pilots Ordered for 2023-24 Season
CBS has a handful of pilots ordered for next season, and they are going to be in pretty good company. The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth, Kathy Bates-led drama Matlock, and Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.'s Poppa's House are all going to be part of the network's fall schedule. Meanwhile, Justin Hartley's first series post-This Is Us, Tracker, will premiere midseason, airing right after Super Bowl LVII.
CBS Pilots Still Being Eyed for 2023-24 Season
CBS is still eyeing another pilot that has yet to be ordered to series or canceled altogether. According to TVLine, the comedy Jumpstart, set to star Terry Crews, Ryan Michelle Bathé, and Rob Corddry, is based on the popular comic strip that debuted in the late 1980s. The multi-camera comedy follows a cop and his wife, a nurse, as they both have old-school values and are hip, young, urban parents sacrificing for their kids and having laughs while doing so.