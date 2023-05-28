Half of CBS' New Shows Have Been Canceled

CBS revealed its schedule for the 2023-24 season, having made its final batch of cancellation decisions. As a result of those decisions, we now know what percentage of new CBS show from 2022-2023 were deemed successful by the network. Unfortunately, that number was only 50%. The network had to make some tough calls in order to make space in its schedule for next season, and the fact that only half of its new shows survived says a lot. Fire Country, So Help Me Todd, East New York, and True Lies all premiered this past season, and while they all pulled in new fans, for two of them, it just wasn't enough.

SAFE: 'Fire Country' (Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS) Fresh off his SEAL Team role, Max Thieriot made the jump from Navy SEAL to inmate firefighter, creator, and executive producer on Fire Country. The series immediately became an instant success, being sandwiched between veteran procedurals S.W.A.T. and Blue Bloods on Fridays. The series received an early Season 2 renewal in February, cementing the freshman hit as a possible new staple on CBS.

SAFE: 'So Help Me Todd' (Photo: Bettina Strauss/CBS) The Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin-led legal drama premiered in September, and while it received mixed reviews, ratings remained steady throughout as it aired on Thursdays after veteran comedies Young Sheldon and Ghosts and before CSI: Vegas. Just like Fire Country, the series received an early Season 2 renewal in February, over halfway through the first season, meaning that more mayhem with Margaret, Todd, and everyone else will be continuing in the fall.

CBS Pilots Ordered for 2023-24 Season (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS) CBS has a handful of pilots ordered for next season, and they are going to be in pretty good company. The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth, Kathy Bates-led drama Matlock, and Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.'s Poppa's House are all going to be part of the network's fall schedule. Meanwhile, Justin Hartley's first series post-This Is Us, Tracker, will premiere midseason, airing right after Super Bowl LVII.