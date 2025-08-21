‘Matlock’ Cast Reunites Ahead of Season 2 — See the Photos

Matlock is back in production for Season 2, and there are plenty of pictures to prove it.

The Kathy Bates-led reboot received an early renewal for Season 2 last fall, not long after it premiered on CBS.

The cast and crew reunited in early July for the first table read of the season on the Paramount Studios lot in Los Angeles. Along with Bates, Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis also star in Matlock, which was developed by Jennie Snyder Urman. They all reunited for the table read, along with the rest of the cast and crew, and fans should get excited because that means that Matlock Season 2 is right around the corner.

Pictured (L-R): Kathy Bates as “Madeline Matlock” and Skye P. Marshall as “Olympia Lawrence”. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

As of now, it’s unknown what Season 2 will look like, but Season 1 ended on a major bombshell that revealed Ritter’s Julian Jr. hid the Wellbrexa documents, which cover the dangers of opioid tablets. Additionally, Claudia’s pregnant, Alfie tracks down his father, and Matty’s secret is inching closer to coming out. There’s no telling what will happen and how these cliffhangers will be resolved, but fans can expect that nothing will be the same.

A reimagination of the ‘80s and ‘90s legal drama of the same name starring Andy Griffith, Matlock centers on Bates’ wealthy retired lawyer Madeline Kingston, who returns to practice seeking justice for the death of her daughter in the opioid epidemic. She assumes the persona of needy widow Madeline “Matty” Matlock and gets a job at the law firm she believes hid evidence that could have saved her daughter’s life. Now that it’s been discovered who hid the documents, Matty is getting closer to finally getting justice, and there’s going to be a lot to look forward to.

There won’t be too much of a wait for Season 2. Matlock officially returns on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS for a special preview. The show will return to its usual Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET slot on Oct. 16 with a new episode. Knowing that the new season is in production will make the wait a little better, and for now, fans can watch the first season of Matlock on Paramount+.