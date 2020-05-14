'The Masked Singer' Viewers Can't Believe Ken Jeong Finally Guessed Correctly

It's been a running joke amongst fans of The Masked Singer that judge Ken Jeong likes to get a bit wacky with his guesses on occasion. But, on the latest episode of the FOX series, his guess was right on the money. On Wednesday night's episode, the Rhino was eliminated. The judges then gave their guesses regarding the Rhino's identity, with Jeong guessing Barry Zito (which, to be fair, he sort of co-opted from his fellow judge Jenny McCarthy). When the Rhino was unmasked and revealed to have been Zito, the Community actor couldn't help but sprint around the judges' panel due to his excitement over guessing correctly. Fans were also thrilled that Jeong was finally right with his Masked Singer prediction, and said as much on Twitter.

In February, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jeong even acknowledged that he doesn't have the best track record when it comes to guessing the identity of the masked singers on the FOX program, as PEOPLE noted. The judge joked, “You’re looking at a guy that’s never gotten a guess right in three years.” He added, “I’m the dumbest judge on The Masked Singer." But, clearly, he wasn't off base with his latest guess on the show.

Based on the reactions from fans online, they were also overjoyed to see that Jeong had, finally, guessed correctly. Many even touched upon the fact that the judge even had some impressive JAG-related intel that brought him to the Zito conclusion.