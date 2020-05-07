'The Masked Singer' Fans Livid After Kitty's Elimination

The Masked Singer fans were forced to say goodbye to yet another celebrity on Wednesday night. After the Night Angel, Turtle, Kitty, Frog and Rhino sang their hearts out, it was revealed that the Kitty would be the one getting the boot. Like always, shortly after the news was announced, the Kitty was unmasked and revealed to have been America's Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho. Judging by the reactions from fans online, they were none too happy about Kitty leaving the competition.

Even though she was eliminated, Evancho had nothing but great things to say about her time on the FOX series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the singer, who came in second place on Season 5 of AGT, explained that she wanted to do the show because she was a fan herself. She said, when asked whether she had to be convinced to do the series, "It was so easy for me to do this because I actually loved the show before I was offered to be on it. And I was like, this could be such a fun experience to be anonymous. It was actually a great learning experience for me."

While Evancho is leaving the competition with her head held high, her fans can't help but comment on the fact that she shouldn't have been eliminated, at all. And it's safe to say her elimination has gotten many fans of The Masked Singer fired up.