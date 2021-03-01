Mark Ruffalo's Kids Deliver Heartwarming Moment by Crashing Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

✖

Mark Ruffalo had the sweetest supporters at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards as he accepted his Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie trophy for his role in HBO's I Know This Much Is True. The actor appeared virtually from home alongside wife Sunrise Coigney while giving an impassioned speech about the world and the environment, but also got to celebrate with his kids, who stole the show altogether.

Ruffalo and Coigney are parents to three kids — 19-year-old Keen, 15-year-old Bella and 13-year-old Odette — the oldest two of whom ran into frame to congratulate their dad upon his big win against Bryan Cranston (Your Honor), Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule), Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) and Hugh Grant (The Undoing). Jumping for joy, waving at the camera and hugging their dad, the two teens couldn't have been more excited for his big win, or for their shoutout in his speech.

Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor, for seeing I Know This Much Is True early, and keeping it in your hearts and minds all this time. I am humbled by this acknowledgment. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IWQM8vxTNW — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 1, 2021

Ruffalo said as he put his arm around Keen that he wanted to "thank my family, who lets me go off and bring these crazy people home and they have to live with all these years. Thank you guys," before continuing with a broader message for the world. "What connects us is greater than what keeps us apart," he said. "And the more we include each other, and see each other and hear each other, the faster we will heal our broken hearts and minds."

The Avengers star has been an ardent environmentalist and urged others to take up the mantle themselves amid the climate change crisis. "We have a dying mother, just like the mother in our story. She is mother Earth," he said. "And we must come to balance with her and honor her. And she will heal, too. So let's be courageous together, guys, and let's turn the page on the cruel past of this nation."

Finally, he expressed how thankful he was that at last the "godly light of decency" was "breaking through the hideous dark storm we have been living through," ending his emotional speech with the call to action, "We are the ones we have been waiting for, so let's do this now."