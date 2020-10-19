'Avengers' Stars Assemble for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Fundraiser

✖

The cast of The Avengers are uniting for a virtual fundraiser to support former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. The event is called "Voters Assemble!" and will include cast members Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana as well as the directors of several of the Marvel films, the Russo brothers. They will be joined by vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris.

"Voters Assemble!" is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 20, and will be live-streamed by the Biden-Harris campaign. Fans that want to attend need only make a donation of any amount through Biden's website to receive virtual tickets via email. The event starts at 6:45 p.m. ET. It will include a Q&A with the stars and directors, a trivia game and a chat with Harris.

Voters Assemble!! Chris Evans shared on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/toUSVTggxl — Chris Evans Fans Vote 🗳USA (@ChrisEvans_USA) October 18, 2020

The cast members lending their star power to this event are some of the most politically outspoken in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In particular, Ruffalo and Evans are known for their real-time political commentary on Twitter, which can get specific on policy issues at times. Meanwhile, Cheadle is a passionate advocate for climate change and voting rights issues.

Of course, not all of the Avengers will be at the event, and fans have taken notice of the ones that are abstaining. In particular, Chris Pratt's name was trending on Twitter this weekend, with many fans complaining their about his absence from his bill. Some speculated that he is a Trump supporter, though Pratt has never discussed his political positions publicly.

There are other reasons why Pratt and some other stars might be abstaining from the event as well. For one thing, several members of the main cast are not American — including Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, Paul Bettany and Benedict Cumberbatch. For another, scheduling a single appointment for all these busy stars is a daunting task, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, some stars have made their positions clear already. Robert Downey Jr. has spoken out strong against Trump, and Samuel L. Jackson has worked with the Biden campaign on efforts to mobilize Black voters. Meanwhile, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are currently filming their MCU Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so that may be the reason for their absence.

