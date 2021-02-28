Golden Globes 2021: A Complete List of the Night's Announced Winners
The Golden Globes 2021 winners have been announced! Following a brief postponement due to the pandemic, the awards show, the first of every awards season, kicked off live Sunday night, with some big names taking home the prized trophy. The Golden Globes are notoriously tough to predict though. Unlike the other major awards, the Globes are decided by a group of anonymous journalists – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Nominations for the ceremony were announced on Feb. 3, the list of names proving yet again that streaming companies are making a major impact on Hollywood. Netflix dominated the competition with 42 total nominations for its movies and shows, including six each for Mank and The Crown. Both Amazon and Hulu followed with 10 nods. Following Mank with most nominations for a film was The Trial of the Chicago 7, which racked up five awards, and in the TV field, The Crown was followed by Schitt's Creek.
This year's ceremony, a bicoastal telecast, kicked off at 8 p.m. ET, with Tina Fey hosting from the The Rainbow Room in New York City and Amy Poehler from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Nominees tuned in from around the globe. Who won big at the 78th annual Golden Globes, honoring the best TV shows? Check out the list of Golden Globe winners (in bold) and nominees below, and keep checking back for the latest winners!
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Father (Trademark Films; F Comme Film Sarl/ Cine@ Sas; Sony Pictures Classics)
Mank (Netflix; Netflix)
Nomadland (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)
Promising Young Woman (Luckychap Entertainment / Filmnation Entertainment; Focus Features)
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman
Frances Mcdormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Riz Ahmed – Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)
Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures / Radicalmedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / Nevis Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Disney+)
Music (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / Imax)
Palm Springs (Limelight/ Lonely Island Classics; Hulu / Neon )
The Prom (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson – Music
Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden – The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Dev Patel – The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Croods: A New Age (Dreamworks Animation; Universal Pictures)
Onward (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Over The Moon (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)
Soul (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Disney+)
Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / Gkids)
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Another Round (Denmark) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)
La Llorona (Guatemala / France) (La Casa De Producción / Les Films Du Volcan; Shudder)
The Life Ahead (Italy) (Palomar; Netflix)
Minari (Usa) (Plan B; A24)
Two Of Us (France / Usa) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Helena Zengel – News Of The World
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah
Jared Leto – The Little Things
Bill Murray – On The Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night In Miami...
Best Director – Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
David Fincher – Mank
Regina King – One Night In Miami...
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher – Mank
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller – The Father
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson – Tenet
James Newton Howard – News Of The World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – Soul
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Fight For You” — Judas And The Black Messiah
Music By: H.E.R., Dernst Emile Ii
Lyrics By: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas
“Hear My Voice” — The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Music By: Daniel Pemberton
Lyrics By: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite
“Io Sì (Seen)” — The Life Ahead
Music By: Diane Warren
Lyrics By: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
“Speak Now” — One Night In Miami...
Music By: Leslie Odom, Jr., Sam Ashworth
Lyrics By: Leslie Odom, Jr., Sam Ashworth
“Tigress & Tweed” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Music By: Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day
Lyrics By: Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown - Netflix (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)
Lovecraft Country - Hbo (Hbo / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)
The Mandalorian - Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Ozark - Netflix (Mrc Television)
Ratched - Netflix (Fox21 Television Studios)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sarah Paulson – Ratched
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Josh O'connor – The Crown
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Al Pacino – Hunters
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Emily In Paris - Netflix (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / Mtv Studios)
The Flight Attendant - Hbo Max (Hbo Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)
The Great - Hulu (Hulu / Civic Center Media / Mrc Television)
Schitt's Creek - Pop Tv (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop Tv)
Ted Lasso - Apple Tv+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Lily Collins – Emily In Paris
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Jane Levy – Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'hara – Schitt's Creek
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Eugene Levy – Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Normal People - Hulu (Hulu / Bbc / Element Pictures)
The Queen's Gambit - Netflix (Netflix)
Small Axe - Amazon Studios (Turbine Studios/ Lammas Park/ Amazon Studios/ Bbc One/ Bbc Studios)
The Undoing - Hbo (Hbo / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions)
Unorthodox - Netflix (Studio Airlift / Realfilm)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen's Gambit
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Supporting Role
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Annie Murphy– Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon – Ratched
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role
John Boyega – Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy – Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing