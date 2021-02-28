Golden Globes 2021: A Complete List of the Night's Announced Winners

The Golden Globes 2021 winners have been announced! Following a brief postponement due to the pandemic, the awards show, the first of every awards season, kicked off live Sunday night, with some big names taking home the prized trophy. The Golden Globes are notoriously tough to predict though. Unlike the other major awards, the Globes are decided by a group of anonymous journalists – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Nominations for the ceremony were announced on Feb. 3, the list of names proving yet again that streaming companies are making a major impact on Hollywood. Netflix dominated the competition with 42 total nominations for its movies and shows, including six each for Mank and The Crown. Both Amazon and Hulu followed with 10 nods. Following Mank with most nominations for a film was The Trial of the Chicago 7, which racked up five awards, and in the TV field, The Crown was followed by Schitt's Creek. This year's ceremony, a bicoastal telecast, kicked off at 8 p.m. ET, with Tina Fey hosting from the The Rainbow Room in New York City and Amy Poehler from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Nominees tuned in from around the globe. Who won big at the 78th annual Golden Globes, honoring the best TV shows? Check out the list of Golden Globe winners (in bold) and nominees below, and keep checking back for the latest winners!

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father (Trademark Films; F Comme Film Sarl/ Cine@ Sas; Sony Pictures Classics)

Mank (Netflix; Netflix)

Nomadland (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Luckychap Entertainment / Filmnation Entertainment; Focus Features)

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix) Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman

Frances Mcdormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed – Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)

Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures / Radicalmedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / Nevis Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Disney+)

Music (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / Imax)

Palm Springs (Limelight/ Lonely Island Classics; Hulu / Neon )

The Prom (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix) Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson – Music

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age (Dreamworks Animation; Universal Pictures)

Onward (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Over The Moon (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)

Soul (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Disney+)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round (Denmark) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)

La Llorona (Guatemala / France) (La Casa De Producción / Les Films Du Volcan; Shudder)

The Life Ahead (Italy) (Palomar; Netflix)

Minari (Usa) (Plan B; A24)

Two Of Us (France / Usa) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures) Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Helena Zengel – News Of The World Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray – On The Rocks

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – One Night In Miami...

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller – The Father

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson – Tenet

James Newton Howard – News Of The World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – Soul Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Fight For You” — Judas And The Black Messiah

Music By: H.E.R., Dernst Emile Ii

Lyrics By: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas “Hear My Voice” — The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Music By: Daniel Pemberton

Lyrics By: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite “Io Sì (Seen)” — The Life Ahead

Music By: Diane Warren

Lyrics By: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi “Speak Now” — One Night In Miami...

Music By: Leslie Odom, Jr., Sam Ashworth

Lyrics By: Leslie Odom, Jr., Sam Ashworth “Tigress & Tweed” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Music By: Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown - Netflix (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)

Lovecraft Country - Hbo (Hbo / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)

The Mandalorian - Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Ozark - Netflix (Mrc Television)

Ratched - Netflix (Fox21 Television Studios) Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sarah Paulson – Ratched Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O'connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Al Pacino – Hunters

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Emily In Paris - Netflix (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / Mtv Studios)

The Flight Attendant - Hbo Max (Hbo Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)

The Great - Hulu (Hulu / Civic Center Media / Mrc Television)

Schitt's Creek - Pop Tv (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop Tv)

Ted Lasso - Apple Tv+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television) Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Lily Collins – Emily In Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jane Levy – Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'hara – Schitt's Creek Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Eugene Levy – Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

