Golden Globes 2021 Viewers Weigh in Over Bicoastal Broadcast

The 78th Golden Globe Awards are underway, and many viewers are perplexed by the bicoastal broadcast. This year, the award show is live from two separate locations: the Rainbow Room in New York City and The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Judging by the social media response so far, viewers seem to have mixed feelings about this style.

The Golden Globes 2021 have been slightly altered to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report by Deadline, filming in two separate locations allows the award show to feature all the nominees and talent it wants without forcing them to make a cross-country trip. This is meant to limit exposure to COVID-19, both by minimizing travel and reducing the occupancy in each theater.

While many viewers appreciated these precautions, some were less enthusiastic. Some expected to see co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler together on one stage and did not care for their video chat banter. Others felt that the show was still not being cautious enough, and could have done more to keep attendees safe and promote good practices for viewers.

Some fans were simply caught off guard since the Globes' bicoastal plan was not announced until days before the event. Here is a look at how viewers are reacting to the Golden Globes' coronavirus precautions on social media.