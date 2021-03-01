Golden Globes 2021 Viewers Weigh in Over Bicoastal Broadcast
The 78th Golden Globe Awards are underway, and many viewers are perplexed by the bicoastal broadcast. This year, the award show is live from two separate locations: the Rainbow Room in New York City and The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Judging by the social media response so far, viewers seem to have mixed feelings about this style.
The Golden Globes 2021 have been slightly altered to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report by Deadline, filming in two separate locations allows the award show to feature all the nominees and talent it wants without forcing them to make a cross-country trip. This is meant to limit exposure to COVID-19, both by minimizing travel and reducing the occupancy in each theater.
While many viewers appreciated these precautions, some were less enthusiastic. Some expected to see co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler together on one stage and did not care for their video chat banter. Others felt that the show was still not being cautious enough, and could have done more to keep attendees safe and promote good practices for viewers.
Some fans were simply caught off guard since the Globes' bicoastal plan was not announced until days before the event. Here is a look at how viewers are reacting to the Golden Globes' coronavirus precautions on social media.
"Ok here we go! I didn't know Tina and Amy were doing a bicoastal hosting thing, that's interesting," one viewer wrote. "I'm just wondering why did they do it bicoastal? also yall couldn't have found a better hotel??" another wondered.
"Amy and Tina are such pros; pretty sure anyone else would be struggling with this bicoastal monologue but they haven't missed a beat," one viewer wrote. "This bicoastal thing is kinda working but this is already so unfunny omg," another added.
The bicoastal hosting isn’t working. Tina and Amy should have found a way to (safely) be on the same stage. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/qsS9hz0rjw— Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 1, 2021
"The bicoastal hosting isn't working. Tina and Amy should have found a way to (safely) be on the same stage," one person wrote.
lmao "the first ever bicoastal golden globes" nice try at a rebrand nbc— Maggy Donaldson (@maggydonaldson) March 1, 2021
"Since this is a bicoastal event, could we have started a little earlier?" one person asked.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting #GoldenGlobes via split-screen like they’re Julianna and Archie pic.twitter.com/MMfmoxofeh— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 1, 2021
"Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting #GoldenGlobes via split-screen like they're Julianna and Archie," one viewer wrote.