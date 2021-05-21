Mariska Hargitay Posts Hilarious Response to 'Law & Order' Fans Sending Well Wishes Over Her Injury 

✖

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay has to use her funny bone somehow, and she got a chance on Thursday with two hilarious Instagram videos. In one, she thanked fans for their support after she revealed on Wednesday that she suffered leg injuries recently. She then teased fans with a "spoiler" for a major plot point in Law & Order: Organized Crime.

"Thank you so much for all the incredible love and support everyone's been sending me," Hargitay said, adding that she is "fine" after her injuries. She didn't need surgery. However, the real reason why she wanted to film a video was to read the letter Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) gave Capt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) in the Organized Crime premiere. The contents of the letter will remain unknown though because Hargitay played loud noises as she "read" the letter. "Not to be shared, obviously, it's super personal," Hargitay said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)

About an hour later, Hargitay shared another funny video, this time with her hair done. "Was it horrible? Maybe a little," Hargitay admitted, referring to her letter prank. "But come on! I couldn't really pass it up. I think Chris Meloni is a bad influence on me. Yup. Sorry. But it was funny, right?" In the end, Hargitay promised that fans will eventually learn what was in the letter, but now we might not believe her.

Hargitay, who has played Benson for a record-breaking 22 seasons, shared a photo of herself in a knee and ankle brace on Wednesday, leading to some concern from fans. "[That feeling when], you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," Hargitay wrote. "It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately." Hargitay later noted that she would not need surgery and she did not hurt herself at work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)

Stabler gave Benson a letter in the Organized Crime premiere, but the contents have still not been shared with the audience. The two characters, who worked together for over a decade before Meloni left SVU, have grown closer than ever before in Organized Crime as Benson has tried to help Stabler come to terms with his demons after his wife Kathy's death. In one episode, Stabler even told Benson that he loves her, but he remains confused by his feelings.

During last week's big crossover, he kissed Angela Wheatley (Tamara Taylor), the ex-wife of Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott), whom Stabler is convinced ordered Kathy's death. At the end of the episode though, Stabler learned that Angela really ordered Kathy's death, or at least that's what Izak Bekher (Ibrahim Renno) told him. SVU airs at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with Organized Crime following at 10 p.m. ET. Past episodes of both shows can be streamed on Hulu and Peacock.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.